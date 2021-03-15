Monster Energy meets Supercross in next-gen video game

Milestone and Feld Entertainment have released Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4, which simulates indoor dirt bike racing. The game is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

The new Career Mode is the biggest change to the game. Now, players will face new ways to live their dream as a rider, both climbing the ladder and customising their experience. The main goal is reaching glory, starting as a Supercross Futures novice and trying to become the best rider in the world. This means racing at the top and improving one’s skills along the way. The new skill tree system enables players to collect points through racing, special events, training and journaling.

On a landscape inspired by the Maine Islands, players can experience the new Compound, which is a land dedicated to free-roaming and racing against friends. There are many tracks available to explore, all with challenges and collectibles to discover. Players can also design race courses in the Track Editor mode. The game features 110 official brands both for cosmetic and performance customisation.

For online players, an esport mode is not included, which pushes players to the limit so they can become legendary eSX Riders. For the first time, gamers will be able to compete in the eSport Monster Energy Supercross championship.

