Splatoon 3 set for Nintendo Switch in 2022

In the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, more than 30 games were showcased for the Nintendo Switch. The majority of these games are scheduled for the middle of 2021.

The headline of the 50-minute presentation was Splatoon 3, which is a new game in the Splat series coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.

In the new game, players leave Inkopolis behind and head to a new region: the Splatlands. The heart of the region is a new city where battle-savvy Inklings and Octolings gather — named Splatsville, also known as the City of Chaos.

Splatoon 3 introduces various features to the action-shooter series, including weapons such as the bow-weapon, customisation options and movement abilities to bring to the returning 4v4 Turf Wars matches.

Additional titles announced at Nintendo Direct include:

: Originally featured in the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game as main character Rex’s two-in-one ally, Pyra and Mythra will appear in March as the newest DLC fighters joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Vol. 2 game. Two new fighters will be announced in future. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD : Originally released in 2011 for the Wii, the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch with improved controls, in addition to improved framerate and graphics —60 frames per second. Players will be able to choose to play using motion control with the two joy-con controllers or button-only controls to play the game with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, launch separately on 16 July 2021.

: Mario Golf: Super Rush features local and online multiplayer modes, including Speed Golf, where players tee off at the same time and race to the green. The game also features a Story Mode, starring the player’s Mii character as they interact with Mushroom Kingdom characters, compete in golf challenges and earn experience points to power-up stats. Motion controls can be used by holding the joy-con controller as a golf club. The game launches on 25 June 2021. Project Triangle Startegy (working title) : The game continues Square-Enix’s line of tactical RPGs. Battles take place on terrain with different elevations with the character’s attack range is determined by their location and their equipped weapon. Additionally, the decisions made will affect how the story unfolds and which characters will join the player’s cause. The game will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022 — with a free demo available currently.

: The game aims to offer a thrilling take on the galaxy with it being squad-based and online multiplayer. Players will build a team from a cast of new Star Wars characters. Set between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the free-to-play Star Wars: Hunters launches in 2021. Monster Hunter Rise : The rampage story event featured in Monster Hunter Rise, hunters team up to defeat monsters attacking Kamura Village. The game launches on 26 March 2021.

: The game is a customisable adventure for Nintendo Switch where players create and customize Mii characters and cast them in the fantasy adventure. There is expanded customisation in Miitopia, including wigs and makeup, and players can have a horse as an ally in battles. Miitopia launches on 21 May 2021. Knockout City : Players take part in dodgeball battles to settle the score in team-based multiplayer matches and throw, catch, pass, dodge and tackle to dodgeball dominance. Knockout City launches for Nintendo Switch on 21 May 2021.

: The party game has up to 60 players running, jumping and shoving their way to victory. Players will dive into a series of challenges and obstacle courses with other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round. Players can shift between free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where everyone on the losing team gets eliminated. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout launches for Nintendo Switch later in 2021. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power : Based on the Cartoon Network show, players play as one of many DC superheroines like Batgirl, Supergirl and Wonder Woman as teenagers who must overcome high school all while saving the city. Each of these super heroeshave their own set of special abilities, like flight or gadgets, that can be used in battle. Players can explore Metropolis, or rebuild a run-down part of the city. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power launches on 4 June 2021.

: Two Nintendo deep cuts from Japan are launching, localised with English text and modernised for Nintendo Switch. Players uncover the truth in Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind, coming to Nintendo eShop individually — or together for a discount — on 14 May 2021. Apex Legends: The free-to-play battle royale game features a growing roster of powerful Legends, strategic combat and cross-platform play. Players on Nintendo Switch will receive a new Legendary Pathfinder skin and 30 free levels for the Season 8: Mayhem Battle Pass — including double XP when played on the Switch for 2 weeks after launch. Apex Legends launches for Nintendo Switch on 9 March 2021.

Click here to watch the Nintendo Direct video with other titles mentioned.