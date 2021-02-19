Connect with us

Tribes of Europa — now streaming on Netflix

The show takes place in post-apocalyptic Europe with wars among microstates. Three siblings fight for survival as a threat approaches the continent.

10 hours ago

Tribes of Europa takes place in 2074, where Europe, as it is known presently, does not exist anymore. 45 years after a mysterious catastrophe, the old nations are gone, and the continent is split into small states and microstates in which different tribes fight for predominance — The Tribes of Europa.

Three siblings of the tribe of the OriginesKiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) — are the focus of the series, being separated from each other and having to fight for their own survival, freedom and their families.

The series is 6 episodes and was created by Philip Koch. Dark producers Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann as well as Maximilian Vetter produced the sci-fi adventure.

The cast of Tribes of Europa includes:

  • Emilio Sakraya
  • Henriette Confurius
  • David Ali Rashed
  • Melika Foroutan
  • Oliver Masucci
  • Robert Finster
  • Ana Ularu
  • Jeanette Hain
  • Benjamin Sadler
  • Jannik Schümann
  • James Faulkner

The series is available to stream now on Netflix.

