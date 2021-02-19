Tribes of Europa — now streaming on Netflix

Tribes of Europa takes place in 2074, where Europe, as it is known presently, does not exist anymore. 45 years after a mysterious catastrophe, the old nations are gone, and the continent is split into small states and microstates in which different tribes fight for predominance — The Tribes of Europa.

Three siblings of the tribe of the Origines — Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) — are the focus of the series, being separated from each other and having to fight for their own survival, freedom and their families.

The series is 6 episodes and was created by Philip Koch. Dark producers Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann as well as Maximilian Vetter produced the sci-fi adventure.

The cast of Tribes of Europa includes:

Emilio Sakraya

Henriette Confurius

David Ali Rashed

Melika Foroutan

Oliver Masucci

Robert Finster

Ana Ularu

Jeanette Hain

Benjamin Sadler

Jannik Schümann

James Faulkner

The series is available to stream now on Netflix.