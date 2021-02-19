Stream of the Day
Tribes of Europa — now streaming on Netflix
The show takes place in post-apocalyptic Europe with wars among microstates. Three siblings fight for survival as a threat approaches the continent.
Tribes of Europa takes place in 2074, where Europe, as it is known presently, does not exist anymore. 45 years after a mysterious catastrophe, the old nations are gone, and the continent is split into small states and microstates in which different tribes fight for predominance — The Tribes of Europa.
Three siblings of the tribe of the Origines — Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) — are the focus of the series, being separated from each other and having to fight for their own survival, freedom and their families.
The series is 6 episodes and was created by Philip Koch. Dark producers Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann as well as Maximilian Vetter produced the sci-fi adventure.
The cast of Tribes of Europa includes:
- Emilio Sakraya
- Henriette Confurius
- David Ali Rashed
- Melika Foroutan
- Oliver Masucci
- Robert Finster
- Ana Ularu
- Jeanette Hain
- Benjamin Sadler
- Jannik Schümann
- James Faulkner
The series is available to stream now on Netflix.