‘Soulbound’ takes dungeon combat to Steam

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A new pixel-art online game lets players build specialised characters and create homes across a shared virtual world.

Stream of the Day

Soulbound: Online has launched on Steam after attracting more than one-million players through browser and Discord versions.

The game, entering Early Access today (21 July 2026), features fast-paced combat against large enemy swarms. The title combines permanent character progression, crafting, housing and a player-driven economy.

Developer SpiderWare says four years of iteration have shaped the current gameplay loop. Early Access feedback will guide further changes to the economy, dungeon balance and wider game world.

Characters have access to more than a dozen abilities and over 200 upgradeable relic trees. The available combinations support defensive tank builds, healing roles, damage-focused approaches and hybrids.

Photo courtesy Steam.

Combat takes place in fast-paced, arena-based dungeons with roguelite elements, including changing encounters, hazards and rewards. Each run supports solo play or co-operative teams of up to three people against enemy swarms and escalating boss encounters.

Relics alter abilities during individual dungeon runs, while permanent upgrades strengthen weapons and abilities between attempts. Loot gathered during successful runs also supports crafting, equipment improvements and trading.

A player-driven economy allows players to trade resources, set prices and operate businesses such as blacksmith shops. The wider online world includes quests, gathering activities and social spaces. Player-owned homes provide bases for crafting, storing shared resources and customising living spaces.

Where to play Soulbound: Online

Soulbound: Online is available on PC via Steam as well as through web browsers and Discord.