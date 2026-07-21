Blomkamp’s ‘Nightborne’ sends fallen soldiers back to war

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

An AI-generated sci-fi horror from Neill Blomkamp’s new studio combines synthetic visuals with the faces of real people.

South African-born director Neill Blomkamp has released an AI-generated film titled Nightborne. The sci-fi horror follows a US Army pilot whose reported death exposes a classified programme that returns fallen soldiers to service. Blomkamp’s work includes Chappie, Elysiu, and the Academy Award-nominated District 9.

The new 13-minute movie, now streaming on YouTube, was created with Seedance 2.0, ByteDance’s AI video-generation model. The production features the faces and voices of 32 real people. Nightborne is the debut release from Barley Studios, Blomkamp’s new AI film studio.

The story reconstructs a case through interviews, internal mission tapes, recovered programme footage and recordings made by a scientist who abandoned the classified defence initiative.

At the centre of the investigation is the pilot’s husband, who searches for the truth about her fate as evidence reveals how the programme repurposes dead soldiers for combat.

Blomkamp directed each AI-generated shot through prompts and developed the film as a test for a possible feature-length project in the same format. Human concept artists also contributed, while the people represented on screen supplied photographs and voice recordings under likeness agreements.

Barley Studios will serve as a platform for Blomkamp’s AI filmmaking, much as Oats Studios supported his work in traditional film and visual effects. Nightborne takes place in the universe of Peter Watts’ Echopraxia, a science-fiction novel set on the eve of the 22nd century.

Blomkamp directs, with Steven St Arnaud and Terri Tatchell producing. Austyn Daines edited the film, which Barley Studios made in association with Havenhurst Entertainment.