Zakes Bantwini reworks Johnny Clegg classic

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A new Afro-electronic version of ‘The Crossing (Osiyeza)’ forms part of the ‘Scatterlings’ tribute album.

A new interpretation of the late Johnny Clegg’s The Crossing (Osiyeza) has been released as part of the Scatterlings tribute album. The project, curated by Jesse Clegg and Msaki, reimagines Johnny’s legendary work through collaborations with contemporary South African artists.

Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini leads the new Afro-electronic single alongside Jesse and Msaki, with contributions from Skye Wanda and Johnny’s original vocals. Bantwini’s hit single Osama topped Radio Monitor SA for 14 consecutive weeks, while releases such as Imali and Ghetto King earned acclaim and South African Music Awards.

“The Crossing has always carried the feeling of transition, remembrance, and hope,” says Virgin Music Group SA, the project’s primary global distribution, marketing, and record label partner. “In Zakes Bantwini’s hands, that message becomes both intimate and expansive. His Afro-electronic lens gives the song a renewed sense of movement, transforming its emotional core into something that can live in memory, on the dancefloor, and in collective reflection.

“Jesse Clegg’s presence deepens the tribute, connecting the song to family, legacy, and continuity, while Msaki and Skye Wanda add emotional warmth and vocal depth. Together, the artists create a version that feels respectful, powerful, and alive, not replacing the original, but carrying its spirit forward.”

The Crossing (Osiyeza) explores themes of transition, memory, loss and hope, while the new interpretation brings Johnny’s music to another generation of listeners. Johnny wrote the original song in memory of his longtime dancer and Savuka bandmate Dudu Zulu, who was killed amid political violence in 1992. Released in 1993, the song evokes a journey from life to death and has also been interpreted as reflecting South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy.

The full Scatterlings album will release this Friday (24 July 2026). The project includes reimagined versions of Johnny’s Great Heart and Asimbonanga, with the latter featuring Mi Casa’s lead singer J’Something.