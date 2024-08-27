Sony goes loud with ULTimate audio

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The electronics giant last week showcased the new ULT range of headphones and speakers in Johannesburg.

Product of the Day

Sony last week launched its new ULT Power Sound series In South Africa, with Thabiso Thabethe entertaining the audience in an event that combined local talent with global sounds.

Watch on Instagram here.

The series comprises the following products (information supplied by Sony):

ULT Tower 10: The powerhouse of the series, the ULT Tower 10 is designed for those who want to feel the bass in their bones, where you’re hosting a braai for your friends and family or getting ready for the coming spring and summer parties. With massive bass, 360° Party Sound, 360° Party Light, wireless mic and karaoke features, it’s perfect for house parties and events where you want to turn up the volume and let the music take over. The ULT Tower 10 can seamlessly connect to your TV or even pair to multiple Bluetooth devices at the same time, meaning you can switch between listening to different devices at the touch of a button. The speaker’s 25-hour battery life means that you will have all day to hit that ULT button for an extra bass boost.

ULT Field 7: Versatility at its best, the ULT Field 7 is ideal for both indoor and outdoor settings. With punchy bass, expressive lighting, a waterproof and dustproof design, 30-hour battery life and karaoke and guitar connectivity, it’s your go-to speaker for any occasion, ensuring the party follows you wherever you go. It also features the ULT button for party starters who are looking for massive bass boosts at the touch of a button.

ULT Field 1: Equipped with a compact multi way strap, the compact but mighty ULT Field 1 delivers exceptional sound quality in a smaller package. It’s perfect for more intimate gatherings or personal use. With 12 hours of battery life and coming in four different colours, it proves that big things really do come in small packages. With its portable design and ULT button for that huge bass boost, it’s perfect for on-the-go music lovers.