Photo courtesy AFEELA

The AFEELA 1, Sony and Honda’s first electric car, packs cutting-edge tech, but with subscriptions lurking around every corner.

Sony Honda Mobility’s long-awaited entry into the electric vehicle market, the AFEELA 1, was finally unveiled at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week. Billed as a sleek and luxurious EV that blends Sony’s tech expertise with Honda’s automotive chops, the AFEELA 1 is a serious effort to carve out a niche in the hyper-competitive EV space. But while the vehicle looks promising on paper, it also raises some eyebrows – both for what it includes and what it leaves unanswered.

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) unveiled two trims for the AFEELA 1: the Origin and the Signature. The entry-level Origin starts at $89,900, while the higher-end Signature commands a cool $102,900. For those keeping score at home, these prices firmly plant the AFEELA 1 in the premium EV territory.

The Origin comes with a three-year subscription to “select features” included in the price, though SHM was notably vague on which features will require a subscription afterward. The Signature, meanwhile, promises additional luxury appointments, but unless you’re particularly enamoured with leather and slightly nicer trim, the extra $13,000 might be hard to justify.

Yasuhide Mizuno, Chairperson and CEO of AFEELA, shared exciting updates about the future of mobility. Photo courtesy AFEELA

Performance: Decent but not groundbreaking

The AFEELA 1 boasts an estimated range of up to 480km on a full charge. That’s a respectable figure, though not exactly earth-shattering. The inclusion of Tesla’s Supercharger network support is a big win for convenience in parts of the USA.

Under the hood (or rather, under the floor), the AFEELA 1 has yet to disclose specifics about its motor and battery configuration. Sony Honda Mobility’s CES presentation steered clear of horsepower and torque numbers, which could suggest they’re aiming for adequate rather than mind-blowing performance. For a vehicle priced at nearly $90,000, this absence of detail feels like an oversight.

The Tech: Sony Brings the Gadgets

If there’s one area where the AFEELA 1 shines, it’s in its tech-heavy approach. Sony has leveraged its considerable expertise in sensors, displays, and AI to pack the AFEELA 1 with gadgetry. The car features a whopping 40 sensors and cameras, including 18 cameras, 1 LiDAR, 9 radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. These are meant to facilitate semi-autonomous driving capabilities, though Sony stopped short of claiming full self-driving functionality. In other words, don’t expect to nap on the way to work just yet.

Inside, the AFEELA 1’s dashboard is dominated by a screen that stretches from door to door, with augmented reality overlays designed to assist with navigation and other tasks. The user interface is powered by an AI personal assistant, which promises to adapt to the driver’s preferences over time. While this sounds impressive, anyone who’s wrestled with a voice assistant that can’t understand basic commands might approach this feature with a healthy dose of skepticism.

The Honda Factor

While Sony gets the spotlight for its tech contributions, Honda brings decades of automotive manufacturing experience to the table. The AFEELA 1’s design is a clean and understated take on the modern EV, with smooth lines and a minimalist aesthetic that feels more European than Japanese.

Honda’s practical engineering is also likely behind the AFEELA 1’s build quality, though the car’s durability and reliability remain to be seen.

The Subscription Question

One of the most polarising aspects of the AFEELA 1 announcement is its reliance on subscriptions for certain features. SHM hasn’t clarified which functionalities will fall under the dreaded “paywall,” but given the trend in the automotive industry, it’s likely to include features like advanced driver assistance, navigation updates, and possibly even performance upgrades.

For a car priced near $90,000, the idea of being nickel-and-dimed for features that arguably should be standard isn’t going to sit well with everyone. If SHM wants to compete in the premium EV space, they’ll need to tread carefully to avoid alienating potential buyers.