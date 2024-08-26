Axis launches blastproof audio-visual tech

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New camera and horn speaker engineered for areas with a risk of explosive atmospheres.

Axis Communications has launched an explosion-protected thermometric camera and horn speaker specifically designed and certified for use in hazardous locations. Axis is a provider of network video surveillance and security solutions specialising in manufacturing network cameras, access control systems, and other IP networking devices.

The camera operates in Zone 2 and Division 2 areas, defined as regions where the presence of hazardous materials like flammable gases or dust is less likely under normal conditions, yet still carries a potential risk of explosion if those materials were to accumulate.

The device’s capabilities allow it to remotely monitor temperatures in these areas, enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, the camera’s detection range can extend into Zone 1 and Division 1 hazardous locations, where the presence of hazardous materials is more frequent or continuous.

The company is also launching its first explosion-protected network horn speaker (Axis XC1311 Explosion-Protected Network Horn Speaker). It increases health and safety applications, operational efficiency, and security with automatic alerts via network camera integration.

The speaker, certified for hazardous areas including Class I Division 1 Groups A, B, C, D and Zone 1 IIC, Zone 21 IIIC, enables live, scheduled, and event-triggered voice messages. Network audio enhances health and safety applications, operational efficiency and security, by making automatic audio alerts via network camera integration possible.

It improves the speed and effectiveness of audio warnings within hazardous areas, in conjunction with analytics-equipped network cameras, which provide remote monitoring and automated alerts.

Triggered by an analytics-equipped camera, the speaker can relay audio warnings about smoke detection and temperature changes as precursors to a fire risk. It can issue prerecorded reminders to wear personal protective equipment, such as hard hats, when its absence is detected. The audio device improves security within hazardous areas by warning personnel, or intruders, about unauthorised location access.

The speaker features pre-configured digital signal processing, combined with a built-in 7W Class D amplifier (giving a maximum sound pressure level of >110 dB at 1m) that delivers audio messages with high volume and clarity in noisy environments.

With audio management software preinstalled, Axis Audio Manager Edge enables content management including message scheduling and content prioritisation to ensure urgent messages interrupt scheduled ones. With zone management, up to 200 speakers can be divided into 20 zones. The software enables remote management including system health monitoring and testing.

With a single cable for power and connectivity, the network horn speaker is faster to install, configure, and manage compared to an analogue system. Without needing an analogue system’s redundant system, and additional hardware or software, the digital horn speaker is a standalone device that reduces the initial investment cost.

To optimise cybersecurity, Axis XC1311 features Axis Edge Vault to prevent unauthorised access.

The speaker’s explosion-protected design encases the electronics and power connections within an aluminium chamber. Like Axis explosion-protected cameras, the design and manufacture according to explosion-protected standards also requires full traceability of all critical components for 10 years.