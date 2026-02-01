Check Point adapts to AI-era attacks

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Exposure Management platform aims to help organisations reduce risk faster by using existing security controls.

Cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies has launched a platform-based approach designed to help organisations defend against AI-era attacks by turning fragmented exposure data into prioritised, actionable remediation.

The Check Point Exposure Management platform delivers real-time situational awareness by unifying threat intelligence, dark-web insights, attack surface visibility, exploitability context, and automated remediation, at a time when attackers increasingly use automation and AI. It is powered by Cyberint, Veriti, and Check Point’s global threat visibility.

African organisations face an average of 3,153 weekly attacks, according to Check Point’s African Perspectives on Cyber Security Report 2025. This value is 60% higher than the global baseline of 1,963 attacks per organisation per week.

Check Point says these risks are aggravated by the continent-wide dearth of cyber security skills and resources, misconfigurations, and generally poor cyber hygiene, which leave many organisations vulnerable and unable to effectively defend against threats.

“Check Point’s Exposure Management Platform enables organisations across Africa to adopt a more proactive security stance by providing security teams with a holistic view of the organisation’s entire attack surface and the associated risks,” says Hendrik de Bruin, Check Point head of security consulting for Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The platform helps detect both new and existing vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, phishing sites targeting employees or customers, and sensitive or stolen information circulating on the dark web.

Yochai Corem, Check Point VP for Exposure Management, says: “Security teams globally are flooded with intelligence but still struggle to turn insight into action and reduce risk using their existing security investments.

“Exposure Management closes that gap by combining real-world threat intelligence with safe, automated remediation, helping organisations reduce risk faster while preparing for AI-driven attacks.”

The company says that as attackers scale and automate, remediation across many organisations remains slow and manual. Disconnected tools, siloed teams, and reliance on static severity scores can leave critical exposures unaddressed, widening the cyber security remediation gap and increasing the likelihood of successful exploitation.

This approach aligns with Gartner’s Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework, which emphasises continuous correlation of real-world attacker behaviour with enterprise assets. By connecting intelligence, exposure context, and remediation, Check Point can enable organisations to prioritise and close the exposures that pose the greatest risk before attackers can act.

Designed to operate across existing environments, Exposure Management integrates with more than 75 security controls across approximately 90% of the largest security vendors, spanning network, endpoint, cloud, email, identity, and operating system layers. This breadth of integration reflects Check Point’s Open Garden approach, enabling organisations to reduce risk using the tools they already rely on while minimising operational complexity.

Together, these capabilities can enable organisations to move from visibility to validated action across their entire attack surface.

Check Point says Exposure Management is built on the following three tightly integrated layers:

Threat intelligence: Check Point leverages unmatched global visibility to map the attacker ecosystem, tracking active campaigns, exploited vulnerabilities, malicious infrastructure, and high-risk indicators based on real-world attacks observed across the industry’s broadest set of sources.

Vulnerability prioritisation: The platform automatically discovers the organisation’s attack surface using built-in scanners and integrates with industry-standard tools to prioritise exposures based on real-world exploitability, business context, and existing security controls, including continuous assessment of security effectiveness.

Safe remediation: Check Point Exposure Management goes beyond prioritisation by safely reconfiguring existing security controls through APIs. Validated actions such as virtual patching, IPS activation, and indicator enforcement enable consistent remediation at scale with minimal operational friction.

Michelle Abraham, IDC senior research director for security and trust, says: “Exposure management has become essential as organisations struggle to operationalise vulnerability data. Check Point’s approach stands out by combining deep intelligence, brand protection, and safe, automated mitigations to move from insight to action faster.”