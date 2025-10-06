Sony to release new close-up camera lens in SA

Photo supplied.

The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS uses advanced optics, focus controls, and stabilisation for high-resolution close-ups.

Sony will launch the first medium telephoto macro lens in the G Master series in South Africa later this year (December 2025). The series is Sony’s flagship line of professional-grade interchangeable lenses for Alpha mirrorless cameras (E-mount).

Called the FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS (SEL100M28GM), the lens offers 1.4x magnification, advanced stabilisation, and intuitive handling. It is compatible with Alpha (α) E-mount cameras.

Life size

The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS provides a maximum magnification of 1.4x, allowing close-up capture of flowers, small objects, and other subjects with fine detail, including textures and features not easily visible to the naked eye.

When used with an optional teleconverter (sold separately), the lens offers up to 2.8x magnification. This allows closer reproduction while maintaining working distance, which can be useful for photographing subjects that are difficult to approach or for reducing reflections.

Photo supplied.

Hardware design

The optical design incorporates two XA (extreme aspherical) elements and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements to deliver high-resolution performance across the image frame, while minimising chromatic and other aberrations.

For precise focus control in macro photography, the lens includes three dedicated features: a Full-time DMF switch that enables manual focus adjustment by rotating the focus ring while in AF mode; a Focus Mode switch for changing between AF and MF; and a Sliding Focus Ring that provides full manual focus, linked to distance and magnification scales.

Autofocus is driven by four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors, providing high-speed, accurate, and quiet operation, with performance up to approximately 1.9 times faster than previous models.

The lens features a dedicated aperture ring for direct adjustment of aperture settings.

Image quality

The 11-blade circular aperture is designed to produce smooth, rounded bokeh, while controlled spherical aberration helps balance resolution with background blur, consistent with the characteristics of the G Master series.

The Nano AR Coating II applies a uniform thin film across the lens surface to reduce flare and ghosting, maintaining image clarity even in backlit conditions.

An integrated optical image stabilisation system, optimised for macro photography, compensates for shift shake (up/down/left/right), angular shake, and front/back shake to support stable handheld shooting.

Availability – FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS

The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS will be available in South Africa from December 2025.