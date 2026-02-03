Cisco updates global partner framework

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Cisco 360 Partner Program introduces new incentives, designations, and tools for partners in the AI era.

Cisco has launched a new framework that helps Cisco partners deliver AI-focused infrastructure and services while growing their businesses. The Cisco 360 Partner Program was co-designed by the technology company and its partners over fifteen months.

It aims to strengthen partner support while making it easier for them to assist customers. The programme is designed for developers, consultants, managed services providers, resellers, and other partner business models. It is intended to equip Cisco partners to deliver customer outcomes across AI-ready data centres, future-proofed workplaces, and digital resilience.

The 360 Partner Program can support partners in driving more predictable profitability. At the same time, customers can search for the partners by using the new Cisco Partner Locator tool across key portfolios. These include security, networking, collaboration, services, Splunk, and cloud and AI infrastructure.

“With our partners, we’ve strengthened what is already a world-class ecosystem to deliver even greater value and help our mutual customers connect, protect and thrive,” says Tim Coogan, Cisco SVP for global partner sales.

Nicko Roussos, senior vice president for strategy and transformation at TD Synnex, says: “The Cisco 360 Partner Program helps us differentiate based on our expertise. We appreciate that we’re measured on the value we bring; that only benefits our mutual customers.”

The recent Cisco AI Readiness Index shows that being AI ready is a competitive advantage for companies. Meeting these needs, says the company, relies on expert partners collaborating to provide essential infrastructure, services, and AI-native capabilities. The Cisco 360 Partner Program intends to recognise partner expertise and rewards value creation across the customer lifecycle. This aims to empower partners to provide secure, agile solutions that support customers through transformation.

Cisco Partner Incentive

The Cisco Partner Incentive (CPI) consolidates several existing programme elements into a single structure. It is intended to provide partners with clearer earning mechanisms across Cisco’s portfolio and to align sales and go-to-market activities more closely with Cisco’s product roadmap.

Partner designation system update

Cisco has updated its partner designation system to help customers identify partners based on specific capabilities. All participants are recognised as registered Cisco Partners. Cisco Portfolio Partners meet defined sales and technical criteria, while Cisco Preferred Partners are assessed against additional requirements related to technical capability and lifecycle support.

Cisco says partners have access to the following resources to help differentiate and grow their offerings for customers: