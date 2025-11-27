Sony launches SA website, expands Ult range

Avi Mishan, SMD Technologies MD, during his presentation. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Black Friday deals mark the debut of the Sony World site, as new speakers and a mic land for local shoppers, writes JASON BANNIER.

Sony has expanded the Ult Power Sound range in South Africa with the launch of two portable speakers (Ult Field 3 and Ult Field 5), a tower party unit (Ult Tower 9AC), and a mic set (UltMic1).

The products were unveiled alongside Sony World, the brand’s new online store, which is being run locally in partnership with the technology distributor SMD Technologies. The website, together with local retailers, is offering Black Friday specials on select products.

Notably, the Ult Field 3 received a Gadget Editor’s Choice award in a review of the device earlier this year.

“South African culture equals music [and] dancing.” Koji Sekiguchi, Sony Middle East and Africa (MEA) head of marketing, told Gadget during a launch event at the SMD headquarters in Edenvale last week.

Sekiguchi said this cultural connection underpins Sony’s decision to expand its product portfolio in SA.

Koji Sekiguchi, Sony MEA head of marketing, during his presentation. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

“SA is a very important market for us,” he told Gadget. “Now, we are starting to establish the Ult brand. Thanks to this new lineup, we have a complete lineup in the Ult series. Now we are ready to deliver to customers from entry to the high-end.”

When I reviewed the Ult Tower 10 last year, I came away impressed by the boom and buzz it delivered. The Ult Tower 9AC, which powered several videos at the recent Sony event, left me just as impressed.

Sekiguchi told Gadget that, while the Ult Tower 10 is a signature model with powerful sound, the Ult Tower 9AC is slightly smaller and is priced lower.

Avi Mishan, SMD Technologies MD, said during his presentation: “What’s exciting about the Sony World website is that it’s all encompassing. It’s a one stop shop where you’ve got access to all your Sony personal audio, your home audio, your car audio, TVs and play stations. We’ve got a huge variety of products, and with the click of a button, you can purchase any of them.”

The launch comes as online retail continues to grow in South Africa. The country’s online retail market is projected to exceed R130-billion in 2025 and capture 10% of total retail sales, according to World Wide Worx’s Online Retail in South Africa 2025 research.

Sony says its entry into direct-to-consumer e-commerce reflects the company’s confidence in the region’s digital transformation and commitment to meeting evolving consumer expectations.

Mahesh Kodoth, Sony MEA head of personal entertainment, shows the available Ult range. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Jobin Joejoe, Sony MEA MD, said in a statement: “We’re investing in infrastructure that treats South African consumers as first-tier customers, with access to our full product range and global launch parity. This platform allows us to deepen our relationship with Sony fans while strengthening our brand presence across the consumer electronics landscape.”

Over the next two months, Sony is taking the Ult Power Sound experience on the road with a series of interactive mall activations in Johannesburg. Shoppers can explore the full range at Sandton City, near the Incredible Connection Court, from 1 to 30 November, and at Mall of Africa, Pick ‘n Pay Court, from 1 to 29 December. Visitors can test the speakers, experience live demos and enter competitions.

* Visit the Sony World website here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.

