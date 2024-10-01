Hearing through an earring

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Huawei FreeClips have literally been a life-changer for SHERYL GOLDSTUCK, she writes in a deep personal review.

When I was a child, I had measles and German measles at the same time. This despite having been vaccinated. It was discovered that my body was immune to the vaccine.

What has all this got to do with Huawei FreeClips? Well, that chapter in my life left me completely deaf in one ear and with very partial hearing in the other ear. Not even a cochlear implant would work. Truth be told, my one ear is an ornament.

Fast forward 50 years and I have never been able to have a regular conversation on a cell phone as I could not hear properly. Normal earbuds either do not fit properly in my ear or they make me feel claustrophobic. I focus very intensely when someone is speaking. If I have a normal earbud in my ear, this blocks out all sound, leaving me feeling very isolated and not being able to hear other sounds.

This has all changed, suddenly. For me, the Huawei FreeClip is a genius design. The C-bridge construction is a masterclass in ergonomics. It is like wearing a comfy, personalised ear hug that looks like stylish earrings.

The part that has the sound coming out of it, an acoustic ball, fits snuggly in the opening of the ear.

The C-bridge and mechanism, the “comfort bean”, fit behind the lobe of the ear, distributing pressure evenly, so my ear never feels the strain. Huawei’sengineers spent three years crafting the C-bridge design.

The sound quality is phenomenal. It is clear and crisp, without any echo noise or tinny sounds.

I often find myself at the end of the day with a FreeClip in my ear, almost forgetting it was there all day.

The battery life is great – I get by for three days before needing to charge them. They come in a case that fits in the palm of my hand and use a standard USB-C cable to charge.

I no longer avoid phone calls and enjoy the freedom of not having any wires hanging around my neck.

My life is changed.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

