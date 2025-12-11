Huawei Mate X7 pushes foldables forward

Andreas Zimmer, head of product for Huawei consumer business group in Europe, unveils the Huawei Mate X7 at the Huawei Flagship Product Launch in Dubai on Thursday. Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

A launch event in Dubai also introduced a new MatePad, FreeClip 2 earbuds and an updated Watch Ultimate, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Huawei has pushed the foldable category forward with the launch of the Mate X7, a device defined by a new layered display structure, a harder-working hinge and imaging hardware rarely seen in a folding phone. These shifts place the X7 in the flagship class rather than the experimental territory that has surrounded much of the foldable market.

The company unveiled the device in Dubai on Thursday during a showcase that also introduced the MatePad 11.5 S, FreeClip 2 earbuds and an updated Watch Ultimate. The launch followed a first half of the year in which Huawei’s foldable shipments in China passed 10-million units.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The engineering of the Mate X7 has evolved dramatically, starting with its inner display, which uses a three-layer Composite Ultra-Tough Structure. A non-Newtonian layer diffuses sudden force; a UTG layer adds rigidity; and a carbon-fibre backing supports the panel under long-term folding stress. This layered arrangement moves beyond the single-layer or simplified stacks that have defined previous foldable designs.

Its hinge extends the focus on structure. The mechanism uses five arc-shaped arms built from high-strength steel rated at 2,350 MPa. The multi-arm layout creates a stable folding motion and keeps both halves aligned through repeated cycles. Many folding devices rely on fewer arms or lighter hinge materials, while the X7 shifts toward a more load-tolerant approach.

Brightness levels further distinguish the device. The outer display reaches 3,000 nits, while the inner panel goes to 2,500 nits, supported by 1–120 Hz LTPO control and 1440 Hz PWM dimming. This combination supports clear visibility in direct sunlight and rapid brightness transitions.

Durability extends to the cover display through Crystal Armour Kunlun Glass. Its nano-scale treatment increases resistance to abrasion and impact, producing a harder protective surface than the polymer coatings often used in flexible cover layers.

The ultra-thin Mate X7 on display at the Huawei Flagship Product Launch in Dubai on Thursday. Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Connectivity plays a central role. The Mate X7 houses no less than 28 antennas, positioned across both halves of the body. Dual-Stream Uplink maintains throughput in congested environments and reduces the drop in signal strength that can appear when antennas sit too close to hinge lines.

For the typical consumer, Imaging will set the device apart. The primary camera uses a True-to-Colour system built around a 1/1.28-inch RYYB sensor with a physical variable aperture. The telephoto hardware includes a 4+1 lens group, an F2.2 periscope configuration and a 50 MP telephoto macro sensor that covers both reach and precision. Ultra HDR video expands the device’s range across bright and low-light scenes, creating a broader imaging toolkit than foldables usually carry.

The design ties these changes together. A Time-Space Gate camera module forms a sculpted disc on the rear, while a Light-Woven Brocade finish creates a textured back panel through nano-fibre weaving. A quad-curved frame shapes the in-hand feel and presents a more cohesive silhouette than earlier generations of folding hardware.

Photo courtesy Hauwei.

MatePad 11.5 S: PaperMatte moves to a clearer generation

The MatePad 11.5 S introduces an Ultra-clear PaperMatte Display that reduces glare while preserving clarity. The screen runs at 2.8K resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The format supports reading, writing and multi-window productivity without the washed-out effect often associated with matte surfaces.

Huawei Notes expands its toolset with handwriting interpretation, equation recognition and a range of creative brushes. The GoPaint app adds animation layers, textured brushes and oil-style simulation. An M-Pencil Pro supports pinch-zoom and rotation gestures for control in writing and illustration.

Internally, the tablet uses an 8,800 mAh dual-cell battery, multi-driver speakers and updated thermal engineering that manages heat effectively during extended use.

Photo courtesy Hauwei.

FreeClip 2: Open-ear audio with expanded processing

The FreeClip 2 builds on Huawei’s open-ear concept with a lighter 5.1 g earpiece. The airy C-bridge combines liquid silicone with a shape-memory alloy that shapes itself to the ear without enclosing it. This structure supports all-day wear and increased airflow.

A dual-diaphragm driver boosts output, and a dedicated NPU raises processing capability across voice and environmental sound. Adaptive volume and improved call clarity follow from the expanded processing headroom.

Battery life reaches 38 hours with the charging case. The earbuds support gesture and head-motion controls, automatic channel switching and IP57 resistance for workouts and outdoor use. The case presents a smaller, textured design for easy handling.

Photo courtesy Hauwei.

Watch Ultimate: Built for depth, altitude and endurance

The latest Watch Ultimate uses zirconium-based liquid metal for its chassis, dual-colour nanocrystal ceramic for the bezel and sapphire glass for the display. These materials support rugged outdoor conditions while maintaining a high level of scratch and corrosion resistance.

The watch supports 150-metre diving with active audio. A system of water-resistant layers and pressure channels protects the internals, while a sonar-based communication feature allows divers to exchange preset messages during underwater activity.

Expedition mode draws on enhanced satellite positioning and provides fall detection, altitude-risk prompts, sunrise and tide data and battery management configured for multi-day activity. The watch also offers expanded golf-course mapping, ball-flight reconstruction and plays-like distance tools.

Why should you care?

The Dubai event placed the Mate X7 at the centre of Huawei’s product direction and presented a foldable that carries the structural discipline and imaging capability of its top-tier slab phones. The accompanying devices broaden the ecosystem, but the X7 sends the clearest signal of where Huawei intends to take this category. It points to a future where the folding format functions as a complete flagship platform rather than a specialist branch of mobile design.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.