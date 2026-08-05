Sony debuts 5th gen ‘all-in-one’ camera

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The RX10 V pairs a 25x optical zoom with AI subject tracking, 30fps burst shooting and 4K 120p video.

Sony’s RX10 V, the fifth-generation model in the RX10 series of “all-in-one” cameras, launches in South Africa this month (August 2026) at a recommended price of R49,999.

“The perfect hobbyist’s camera, this versatile powerhouse covers everything from wide-angle to super-telephoto in a single body, making it ideal for every type of shot thanks to its large-aperture, high-magnification Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T 24-600mm (25x optical zoom) F2.4-4.0 lens,” says the company.

The RX10 V features a design that incorporates the philosophy of the α (Alpha) mirrorless camera series where the button layout and grip design support reliable and intuitive operation. The new larger Quad-VGA OLED electronic viewfinder aids photo composition.

Photo supplied.

“Incorporating the RX10 series’ hallmark combination of high image quality, super-telephoto reach, and integrated lens design, the RX10 V adds AI-powered Real-time Recognition AF. This provides highly accurate subject recognition which combines with high-speed blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30 fps with full AF/AE tracking, to capture every decisive moment.”

The Z-series rechargeable battery (NP-FZ100) extends still image shooting to up to approximately 630 shots, an improvement of approximately 50% or more compared to the previous model.

“Whether shooting stills with its 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor (with approximately 20.1 effective megapixels) and BIONZ XR image processing engine or shooting video that supports 4K 120p recording, this single camera handles a wide range of scenarios – from everyday moments to wildlife, school sports days, and athletic events. Soft and smooth background blur can also easily be achieved with the great combination of the 1.0-type sensor and its large-aperture integrated lens.”

Zoom and image processing

The RX10 V has a Zeiss Vario-Sonnar 24–600mm F2.4–4.0 lens with optical image stabilisation. The 25x optical zoom covers wide-angle, standard and super-telephoto shooting without requiring interchangeable lenses.

Close-up focusing starts at about 3cm at 24mm and 72cm at 600mm. The latter setting supports tele-macro photography from a greater distance.

Photo supplied.

A BIONZ XR image processor manages image processing and noise reduction at higher ISO settings. The camera also includes 12 Creative Look presets, which can be adjusted to create custom colour and texture profiles.

An updated D-Range Optimiser provides settings up to level eight. The feature adjusts highlights and shadows, including shadow areas in strongly backlit scenes.

Subject tracking and burst shooting

AI-assisted Real-time Recognition AF can identify people, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains and aircraft. An automatic mode selects a subject category without requiring manual selection.

Human pose estimation supports tracking when a person faces away from the camera or when a helmet or sunglasses obscure parts of the face. Touch-based Real-time Tracking follows a selected moving subject within the frame.

Photo supplied.

The autofocus and auto-exposure systems perform calculations up to 60 times per second. Blackout-free burst shooting reaches 30 frames per second with autofocus and exposure tracking.

A Continuous Shooting Speed Boost function allows photographers to change the burst rate while shooting.

Video recording

The RX10 V records 4K video at up to 120 frames per second. The footage can produce slow-motion playback at up to five times slower than the original speed, although slow-motion recording does not capture audio.

Active Mode image stabilisation reduces movement during handheld recording. A Multi Interface Shoe with a digital audio connection supports compatible external microphones.

Photo supplied.

AI-assisted Auto Framing crops and adjusts the frame to keep a recognised subject near the centre during video recording.

Video colour options include S-Cinetone and S-Log3. Users can import as many as 16 Look-Up Tables and preview the graded appearance while recording in Log mode. Other functions include time-lapse recording and extracting still images through Shot Mark.

Viewfinder and controls

The electronic viewfinder uses a 0.5-type Quad-VGA OLED panel with about 3.68-million dots and 0.78x magnification. A 3-inch rear LCD has a resolution of about 1.62-million dots.

The button layout and grip draw on Sony’s Alpha mirrorless camera range. An eight-direction multi-selector provides control while the photographer uses the viewfinder.

Photo supplied.

Battery and connectivity

The NP-FZ100 rechargeable battery supports up to about 630 photographs when using the LCD monitor. That figure represents an improvement of at least 50% over the previous model.

The camera has a dust- and moisture-resistant design, dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, and USB-C connectivity. The USB-C connection supports data transfers and 4K livestreaming at 30 frames per second.

Support for Sony’s Creators’ App is new to the RX10 series. The application can transfer files to a smartphone or cloud service, provide remote camera controls, and install software and feature updates.