CyberFlex combines new security tools

Image courtesy CyberFlex modified by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

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Outpost24 has released an updated version of CyberFlex, a security programme for managing application risks across changing digital environments.

The updated system combines asset discovery, automated scanning, risk prioritisation, specialist testing and validation within a single workflow. Continuous monitoring covers known, unknown and shadow IT assets, while AI-driven analysis identifies risks across an organisation’s external attack surface.

The release features controls for allocating budgets across testing, validation and advisory services. Service tiers cover different operational requirements, programme scopes and levels of security maturity.

Updated reporting dashboards track risk reduction, remediation progress and programme performance for executives, boards and auditors. Existing CyberFlex customers can move to the new version.

“Most application security programmes are still planned around annual cycles, even as the environments they protect change daily,” says Outpost24. “New digital services, cloud migrations, AI initiatives, acquisitions and third-party integrations can introduce new assets and exposures long after testing scopes and budgets have been agreed. As a result, security teams are often left working from plans that no longer reflect their real-world risk.”

CyberFlex supports organisations in moving from fixed-scope, point-in-time testing to a more continuous, adaptive and risk-driven approach. The programme combines external attack-surface visibility, specialist-led penetration testing, advisory support and flexible budget allocation. Security teams can identify exposures, validate their impact, prioritise remediation and redirect investment as priorities change, all under a single programme and contract.

Omri Kletter, Outpost24 chief product officer, says: “Security teams are being asked to defend dynamic environments, while many application security programs are still planned around fixed scopes and annual cycles. CyberFlex is designed to close that gap and set a new standard for modern application security. It gives organisations the visibility to understand what has changed, the expert validation to understand what matters, and the flexibility to shift investment as risk evolves.”

Rebecca Wensley, RS Group head of security operations, says: “CyberFlex has made it much easier to connect testing activity to real business risk. We get clearer visibility into our attack surface, expert validation where it matters most, and a more practical way to prioritise remediation and demonstrate measurable security progress to stakeholders.”

CyberFlex is available in structured tiers that provide different levels of specialist guidance, testing and advisory support. Organisations can adjust their selected tier as security requirements and programme maturity change. The budget model permits organisations to reallocate spending across testing, validation and advisory services as risk priorities shift, without renegotiating the overall contract. EU-based penetration testers with CREST certification deliver the testing and advisory services.