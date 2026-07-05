Instax debuts range’s first dual camera in SA

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Fujifilm has launched the new Instax Mini LiPlay+ instant camera in South Africa. The model is the first in the Instax range to feature dual cameras, with a main camera and a wide-angle selfie camera.

The device works as both an instant camera and a smartphone printer, allowing users to capture and print images from the camera or a connected phone.

The Mini LiPlay+ is the second model in the Mini LiPlay range, which began in 2019. The latest version includes upgraded sound features that let users attach audio to printed images, along with changes to the camera body.

Dual camera functionality

The Mini LiPlay+ has a main camera on the front, set inside a lens ring. The back houses a wide-angle selfie camera and a 3-inch display.

The dual setup allows the Mini LiPlay+ to offer a new Layered Photo mode, in which images created with both the front and rear cameras can be combined into one Mini print.

“Users looking to add creativity to their prints can choose from a selection of filters, including Vivid, Poster and Fisheye,” says Fujifilm. “And when printing an image, the option is there to choose between Instax-Natural mode, for a classic finish, or Instax-Rich mode, for vibrant, deeper hues.”

The Mini LiPlay+ features automatic exposure and flash control, which are designed to improve image quality. It includes 2-second and 10-second timer options.

Instax Sound Print and Instax Sound Album

The free Instax Mini LiPlay+ app gives users access to Instax Sound Print. The feature allows users to record sound while taking a photo or add a voice note afterwards. The printed photo includes a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone to play the recording.

Photo supplied.

The app includes Instax Sound Album, which lets users create slideshow-style videos of up to 30 seconds. Users can record or select images with embedded sound, add background music, and generate a QR code for the video. The code can be printed with a selected cover image and scanned on a smartphone to view or download the video.

Instax Mini LiPlay+ smartphone app

The Instax Mini LiPlay app allows users to take photos remotely through a Bluetooth connection to the camera. The app can print images stored on a connected smartphone. Users can personalise photos with sticker icons, overlay text, frames, and filters before printing.

Instax Mini LiPlay+ pricing South Africa

The Instax Mini LiPlay+ hybrid instant camera is available at a recommended retail price of R3,999. Colour options include Sand Beige and Midnight Blue.