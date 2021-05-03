Sony announces new G Lenses

Sony has announced three new G Lenses to its E-mount line-up – the FE 50mm F2.5 G (model SEL50F25G), FE 40mm F2.5 G (model SEL40F25G) and FE 24mm F2.8 G (model SEL24F28G). All three lenses deliver high image quality and bokeh in a lightweight and compact design, suitable for photographers and videographers.

When paired with a Sony full-frame camera or APS-C, all three lenses boast high resolution, intuitive operability, and fast autofocus capabilities.

“At Sony, we are constantly innovating to produce the tools that creators need to capture the beauty of this world,” says Murat Gebeceli, head of digital imaging, Sony Middle East & Africa. “With superb resolution and mesmerising bokeh, all housed in a compact and sophisticated design, the FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G enable users to experience the joy of owning lenses that capture different perspectives of the same scene”.

These three prime lenses each deliver various focal lengths: the 50mm for portraits, the 40mm optimal for still or movie shooting, and the 24mm for landscapes. They are all the same size (68mm diameter x 45mm), have the same filter diameter (49mm) and are almost the same weight (FE 50mm F2.5 G 174g, FE 40mm F2.5 G 173g and FE 24mm F2.8 G 162g).

High resolution in a compact design

The FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G deliver the high image quality of a G Lens, whilst being compact and lightweight. The image quality is achieved by state-of-the-art optics using aspherical elements and ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements[i], delivering high resolution and suppressing colour fringing. The aspherical elements ensure high resolution performance in every corner of the image, even from the widest aperture with shallow depth of field. Enjoy shooting in high resolution using a compact design.

The bokeh of the G lens is achieved with the optimisation of a circular aperture and is delivered at the widest point of each lens (FE 50mm F2.5 G F2.5 at 50mm, FE 40mm F2.5 G F2.5 at 40mm and the FE 24mm F2.8 G F2.8 at 24mm).

All three lenses were designed for mobility and are compact. Whether shooting with a full-frame or APS-C body for portraiture, landscape, snap shots or movies with a gimbal, the size and weight are balanced.

Focus distances

The FE 50mm F2.5 Ghas a minimum focus distance of 0.35m (AF) / 0.31m (MF) and maximum magnification of 0.18x (AF) / 0.21x (MF), making it suitable for a variety of scenes and objects.

The FE 40mm F2.5 G40mm angle of view is suitable for snap shooting stills or movies with a minimum focus distance of 0.28m (AF) / 0.25m (MF) and maximum magnification of 0.20x (AF) / 0.23x (MF). Particularly for movie shooting, 40mm is the preferred angle of view as it corresponds to the natural field of vision and for stills, 40mm allows subjects to stand out against backgrounds.

With a wide 24mm angle of view, the FE 24mm F2.8 Glens is suitable for situations where the background is included, such as gimbal or selfie shooting with a grip attached. And with a minimum focus distance of 0.24m (AF) / 0.18m (MF) and maximum magnification of 0.13x (AF) / 0.19x (MF), users can also shoot close-ups with a blurred background.

High operability and reliability

Despite their compact size, the lenses feature a focus hold button, focus mode switch, aperture ring, and aperture click switch. The focus hold button is customisable from the camera menu and can be assigned a function that the user prefers. The aperture ring provides a more intuitive and direct feel, compared to operating the aperture from the camera body when shooting either stills or movies. The aperture also provides switchable click stops that can be turned off for movie shooting using the aperture click switch. Furthermore, with Linear Response MF, the focus ring responds precisely and linearly when focusing manually so control feels immediate and intuitive, directly reflecting the intent of the photographer and allowing delicate focus adjustments.

The aluminium exterior and engraved Sony logo ensure a premium, sophisticated finish as well as increased strength and durability. Conveniently, the diameter of the filter threads on the hood and the lens barrel are equal (49mm), allowing the same cap and filter to be attached to both the hood and the lens barrel. The lenses are also designed to be dust and moisture resistant to ensure usability in any outdoor environment.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G will be available in Africa soon.

For detailed product information, visit: