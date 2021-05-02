iStore opens pre-order for new devices

iStore South Africa is offering the new AirTag, new generation Apple TV 4K, iMac and iPad Pro for pre-orders online. The new purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini is now available in-store and online here.

The iStore provided the following details:

New iMac 24-inch – The new iMac features a more compact and remarkably thin design, enabled by the M1 chip. Customers will be able to pre-order the new iMac online from R25 999. For more information and to pre-order, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/mac/imac-m1.

New iPad Pro – featuring M1 chip and 5G, customers will be able to pre-order the new iPad Pro 11-inch from R13 999 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch with the Liquid Retina XDR display from R19 699. For more information and to pre-order, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/ipad/ipad-pro-m1.

All-new AirTag – AirTag, a small accessory that helps keep track of and find the items with Apple’s Find My app, will be available for online pre-orders from R569. For more information and to pre-order, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/airtag.

Next-generation Apple TV 4K – the next generation of Apple TV 4K, with high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and a redesigned remote, is available for pre-orders online from R2 699. For more information and to pre-order, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/apple-tv-4k/view-all-tv.