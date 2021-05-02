Product of the Day
iStore opens pre-order for new devices
iStore South Africa has opened pre-orders for the new AirTag, iMac with M1 chip, iPad Pro with M1 chip, and revised Apple TV 4K.
iStore South Africa is offering the new AirTag, new generation Apple TV 4K, iMac and iPad Pro for pre-orders online. The new purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini is now available in-store and online here.
The iStore provided the following details:
New iMac 24-inch – The new iMac features a more compact and remarkably thin design, enabled by the M1 chip. Customers will be able to pre-order the new iMac online from R25 999. For more information and to pre-order, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/mac/imac-m1.
New iPad Pro – featuring M1 chip and 5G, customers will be able to pre-order the new iPad Pro 11-inch from R13 999 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch with the Liquid Retina XDR display from R19 699. For more information and to pre-order, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/ipad/ipad-pro-m1.
All-new AirTag – AirTag, a small accessory that helps keep track of and find the items with Apple’s Find My app, will be available for online pre-orders from R569. For more information and to pre-order, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/airtag.
Next-generation Apple TV 4K – the next generation of Apple TV 4K, with high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and a redesigned remote, is available for pre-orders online from R2 699. For more information and to pre-order, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/apple-tv-4k/view-all-tv.