Solasta: Crown of the Magister – Update via GOG

Tactical Adventures has released its tactical role-playing game (RPG) Solasta: Crown of the Magister on Steam Early Access. The game has seen lots of love and support from the community, has a very positive Steam user rating (94%) and has just received its first major update.

Solasta is a team-based adventure game where each character plays a critical role in the campaign and can be a hero. The dynamic and mysterious world features elements of verticality, allowing players to use their surroundings as an element of strategy.

The new Winter Update includes hours of new gameplay, a new area, new quests, an overhauled lighting system, new combat features, more customisation options, and implementation of the scavenger mechanics. Solasta: Crown of the Magister is now available to purchase on GOG, for $28 (-20% discount).

Players can position ranged characters on high vantage points or send their thief down into shafts and caverns to scope out what lies ahead. In Solasta, light is a tool to explore the depths and hallows of dungeons or can be used as a weapon against the creatures of the dark, but if players aren’t careful, it will give away the party’s position to nasty creatures bent on their demise.