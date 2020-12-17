Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is available to download

Give your fitness routine a change of pace with Fitness Boxing 2, and jab and dodge to upbeat pop tunes. Get a personalised full-body workout by choosing from various trainers, each with different personalities and styles. One can play the game with a friend by passing a Joy-Con controller to an exercise buddy to participate in a two-player workout.

Players can first try the game with the demo available in the Nintendo eShop and then transfer their profile to the full game, should they decide to purchase it. Saved data also carries over from the previous Fitness Boxing game, so returning players who know how the game operates will find their earned progress and profile following along.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise was made available on 4 December. To try the demo or purchase the game, click here.