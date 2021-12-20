Smart laundry: AirDresser brings the edge to clothing

Samsung has announced the global launch of the Bespoke AirDresser, the latest addition to the Bespoke line-up, which brings cutting-edge technology to laundry.

With upgraded smart features, Samsung’s Bespoke AirDresser refreshes clothing by removing dust, neutralising 99% of odours, eliminating germs, and smoothing out wrinkles. As health and wellness routines become ever-more important for consumers around the world, the Bespoke AirDresser offers a sleek and smart way to keep garments refreshed.

“With health and hygiene top of mind for many people, Samsung is providing a great way to refresh their clothes by removing harmful substances using the Bespoke AirDresser,” said Mike Van Lier, director of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa. “The Bespoke AirDresser also removes door-causing gases released during the cleaning process and prevents them from building up inside the unit to keep every load smelling fresh.”

Keeping the wardrobe fresh

Bespoke AirDresser’s Sanitise function uses powerful JetSteam to steam and refresh garments. Infusing high-temperature heat deep into the fabric, the JetSteam system eliminates 99.9% of common bacteria and viruses and kills 100% of house dust mites to refresh linens, bedding, and baby clothes or soft toys for safe use. Bespoke AirDresser also uses a Deodorising Filter that eliminates 99% of odour-causing gases, including those from sweat, tobacco, and food. Made of ceramic, which also works effectively in humid and damp conditions, the filter breaks down odour-causing particles to prevent unpleasant smells from building up inside the device. Bespoke AirDresser’s Wrinkle Care uses JetAir and JetSteam to smooth out creases in clothes, so clothes are ready to wear when needed.

Powerful, intelligent features

The Bespoke AirDresser adapts to fit the user’s lifestyle. The AI Control feature personalises controls by remembering habits — such as most frequently used cycles — so users don’t have to flip through menus to get to specific options and settings. A Samsung smart washer can also connect to the Bespoke AirDresser through the SmartThings application and receive a recommendation for the most appropriate drying course according to the wash cycle just finished. After sanitising clothes, intelligent systems take over once again. Using a humidity sensor on the inside of the door, Bespoke AirDresser’s AI Dry technology continually senses the humidity of clothes and intelligently reduces drying time accordingly, so laundry is always dried thoroughly in the shortest possible time.

Longer clothes

Whether large winter coats or flowing summer dresses, Bespoke AirDresser’s Long Dress Zone is designed to handle long garments. While long dresses, coats, and jackets can be difficult to fit into conventional clothing care devices, Bespoke AirDresser features a space 143 centimetres tall to fit items up to 20 centimetres longer than in the rest of the cabinet.

Available in six different colour and material options — including Crystal Mirror, Glam White, Glam Pink, Satin Beige, Cotta White, and Cotta Charcoal — the Bespoke AirDresser’s customisability means one can choose a design that will blend seamlessly into the décor of a home. It comes in two sizes, 18-inch and 24-inch, holding three or five pieces of clothing depending on needs and lifestyle.

To complete its minimalist design, the front panel features a slim, intuitive interface with simplified buttons that make it easier to select settings and options and improve visibility and accessibility.

* The AirDresser is available to purchase for a recommended retail price of R32 999. Find out more here.