Turbo boost entertainment with MateView Sound Edition

The MateView GT provides a super large-screen experience with a display that seems to surround you from every angle. The numbers speak for themselves: an ultra-wide aspect ratio of 21:9 delivers 33% more viewing area than a traditional 16:9 display; a screen resolution of 3440×1440 gives a level of clarity and detail that puts the viewer in the centre of a movie or TV show; and a 1500R super-curved design sees the display maintain a consistent distance from the viewer’s eyes.

Pure colour brilliance

The MateView GT has a cinematic 90% P3 colour gamut and 10-bit colour depth, meaning that it can display more than a billion colours, with smooth and natural transitions that mirrors what one finds in a movie theatre. In short, a cinematic experience in one’s lounge.

The display’s high brightness of 350 nits, a high contrast ratio of 4000:1, and a HDR 10 high dynamic range mean pictures and videos are balanced with brightness without over-exposure, and dark areas that are still clear and detailed. The display also features an innovative colour calibration scheme that conducts multiple colour accuracy and colour temperature calibration at once. This boils down to a high-precision display that produces authentic colours to make the viewing experience almost indistinguishable from reality.

Sound delight

It’s not only the picture quality that sets the Huawei MateView GT apart. Its unibody SoundBar seamlessly connects with the screen, while the monitor base doubles as a dual-speaker and creates powerful sounds to enhance the cinematic viewing experience.

The dual 5W full-range speaker units provide a sound that is fuller and more realistic without needing external speakers. The MateView GT also features a 20V high voltage power amplifier inside the speakers to let them vibrate more intensely. In combination, it delivers stunning highs and deep lows that immerse one in a spectacular spatial sound.

To expand video and audio options, the MateView GT comes with a range of ports, including a 3.5mm audio jack for headphone and microphone, two HDMI 2.0 display ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a USB Type-C for charging, and a full-featured USB Type-C port that is unique in its class.

All in all, it underlines the opportunity to transform the home entertainment experience with a premium, high-quality display that reinvents the category.

The Huawei MateView GT is priced at R13,999 and can be purchased on the Huawei Store (online) and at Incredible Connection. The display is also available at Vodacom on a 36-month contract at R379 per month.