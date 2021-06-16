SlikourOnLife launches Listen 2 The Kids on Certified Africa

In recognition of the role of the youth in the liberation of South Africa from the apartheid regime, SlikourOnLife and Certified Africa pay tribute to the future kings and queens of Hip Hop through the Listen 2 The Kids playlist, earmarking future classics while providing a platform to re-discover the legends that came before them.

Certified Africa is the custodian dedicated to celebrating some of the most iconic music and artists from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s. Undisputed classics of Hip Hop, R&B/Soul and Kwaito. Music that has shaped a culture over 30 years – three decades that were marked by momentous change and musical innovation through the creation of genres that expressed the hopes, dreams, struggles and desires of communities in Africa and globally, and that are now music mainstays.

“For June 16 we focus on how we’ve been able to recreate a global sound so it’s locally appropriate and then we zone out to an African sound we are developing for the world through our choice of African and House selections,” says Siya Metane of SlikourOnLife.

More than simply nostalgia, Certified Africa represents both a re-discovering of great music and a way to find meaning in the present through an emotional reconnection with heritage and an ongoing appreciation for the sounds that continue to shape us.