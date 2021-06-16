Stream of the Day
SlikourOnLife launches Listen 2 The Kids on Certified Africa
In commemoration of Youth Day, SlikourOnLife has launched a guest playlist titled Listen 2 The Kids on the African-rooted Certified Africa curator profile of Apple Music and Spotify.
In recognition of the role of the youth in the liberation of South Africa from the apartheid regime, SlikourOnLife and Certified Africa pay tribute to the future kings and queens of Hip Hop through the Listen 2 The Kids playlist, earmarking future classics while providing a platform to re-discover the legends that came before them.
Certified Africa is the custodian dedicated to celebrating some of the most iconic music and artists from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s. Undisputed classics of Hip Hop, R&B/Soul and Kwaito. Music that has shaped a culture over 30 years – three decades that were marked by momentous change and musical innovation through the creation of genres that expressed the hopes, dreams, struggles and desires of communities in Africa and globally, and that are now music mainstays.
“For June 16 we focus on how we’ve been able to recreate a global sound so it’s locally appropriate and then we zone out to an African sound we are developing for the world through our choice of African and House selections,” says Siya Metane of SlikourOnLife.
More than simply nostalgia, Certified Africa represents both a re-discovering of great music and a way to find meaning in the present through an emotional reconnection with heritage and an ongoing appreciation for the sounds that continue to shape us.
Trending
-
Product of the Day1 week ago
Naspers invests R42-m in public transport
-
Product of the Day6 days ago
Opera launches Hype in SA
-
People 'n' Issues7 days ago
Loyalty points get tax break
-
People 'n' Privacy7 days ago
POPI is NOT coming to get you
-
Stream of the Day1 week ago
E3: What to expect from Ubisoft Forward
-
Stream of the Day6 days ago
Square Enix summer showcase comes to E3
-
Cybersecurity6 days ago
Biometrics set to replace passwords
-
People 'n' Issues6 days ago
SA needs national strategy for digital public service