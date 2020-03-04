Skater XL comes to PS4

Easy Day Studios has announced Skater XL, a game that delivers access to skateboarding culture, is coming to PlayStation 4. Since its debut on Steam’s Early Access, Skater XL has amassed a community of more than 50,000 players in its Discord channel, thousands of “very positive” reviews on Steam, and boasts several players who have more than 1,000 hours of playtime.

Skater XL will launch later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam – making it the first skateboarding game to come to all major platforms in more than 10 years.

Skater XL is the first skateboarding title to give direct control of the feet and board at all times, rather than canned trick animations, unlocking the creative potential of the player with sandbox-style gameplay. Players can create, combine, and style tricks as they hit iconic California locations where street legends have left their mark. They can also dive into the digital skate subculture with skate spots based on iconic real locations from the West Coast.

With a huge modding community that has created thousands of maps, digital skate ezines, personal video parts, in-game brands, and contests, Skater XL celebrates the creativity and dedication of the skate community.

