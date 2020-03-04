Stream of the Day
Skater XL comes to PS4
With over 50,000 players on its Discord channel, Easy Day Studios has announced Skater XL will also be available to play on PS4
Easy Day Studios has announced Skater XL, a game that delivers access to skateboarding culture, is coming to PlayStation 4. Since its debut on Steam’s Early Access, Skater XL has amassed a community of more than 50,000 players in its Discord channel, thousands of “very positive” reviews on Steam, and boasts several players who have more than 1,000 hours of playtime.
Skater XL will launch later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam – making it the first skateboarding game to come to all major platforms in more than 10 years.
Skater XL is the first skateboarding title to give direct control of the feet and board at all times, rather than canned trick animations, unlocking the creative potential of the player with sandbox-style gameplay. Players can create, combine, and style tricks as they hit iconic California locations where street legends have left their mark. They can also dive into the digital skate subculture with skate spots based on iconic real locations from the West Coast.
With a huge modding community that has created thousands of maps, digital skate ezines, personal video parts, in-game brands, and contests, Skater XL celebrates the creativity and dedication of the skate community.
PAX East 2020: Marvel reveals open-world RPG for mobile
At PAX East 2020, Netmarble and Marvel revealed Marvel Future Revolution, the comic book brand’s first open-world RPG on mobile.
Netmarble is collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on Marvel Future Revolution. Featuring a new original storyline and starring Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains, Marvel Future Revolution is Marvel’s first open-world game on mobile.
Written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak (Avengers, Thor, Iron Man, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, etc.), Marvel Future Revolution starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new “Primary Earth”. As an agent of the newly formed Omega Flight super hero team, players work together to battle an onslaught of super villains, confront their suspicious behaviours, and defend the universe.
“Netmarble is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Marvel, especially as we are nearing the five-year anniversary of Marvel Future Fight,” said Andy Kang, executive producer of Netmarble. “We look forward to share a whole new open-world experience with Marvel and mobile gaming fans everywhere.”
At PAX East, Netmarble and Marvel revealed the teaser trailer of Marvel Future Revolution and showed attendees a first look at the game, all fully-realised in a 3D open world with AAA-quality graphics, a massive scale and freedom of play. This new collaboration between both companies will offer special experiences as gamers and Marvel fans assume the roles of various versions of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, among other super heroes, and set foot in an enormous open universe with iconic merged locations, like Xandearth and Sakaar.
Bill Rosemann, VP and head of creative at Marvel Games, said: “For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, Marvel Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customise their favourite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos.”
For more information about Marvel Future Revolution, visit https://marvelfuturerevolution.com
Overpass gameplay trailer released
The hill-climbing adventure, Overpass, has been revealed in a new video that shows off Obstacle Courses and Hillclimbs.
Nacon and Zordix Racing have highlighted some of the new gameplay elements in Overpass in a new video that focuses on the two types of track available: Obstacle Courses and Hillclimbs. While the game is already available for PC via the Epic Games Store in North America, the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions will be available on 17 March.
With Obstacle Courses, the challenge is in knowing how to cross each natural or artificial obstacle in the best way possible. This requires careful use of the throttle, deciding where to position the wheels for the best grip, and using the differential lock wisely to avoid getting stuck. Many options are available to the player and the best one will depend on several factors: the vehicle, the terrain, damage to the vehicle and the player’s driving style.
For Hillclimbs, the goal is to find a path up to the hill’s summit. It’s usually a shorter distance but a harder challenge. Knowing how to analyse the terrain is essential for climbing the steep slopes successfully.
In this off-road simulation, challenge yourself on extreme tracks at the controls of buggies and quads from major manufacturers. In a variety of local and online game modes, master the terrain physics, overcome obstacles and cope with damage to your vehicle to triumph in this demanding off-road challenge.
Overpass is available on PC via the Epic Games Store, and on 17 March for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. To know more about the game, visit the official website: https://play-overpass.com/