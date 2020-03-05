Death Stranding PC launch date announced

505 Games, which is publishing the PC version of Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying Death Stranding, has revealed the game will launch simultaneously for digital retail on both the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as physical retail, on 2 June 2020.

This launch will add several features to the game, including photo mode, high frame rate and ultra-wide monitor support for an enhanced experience for PC players. 505 Games also revealed that the PC version of Death Stranding will feature content from one of Valve’s most iconic franchises, Half-Life.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was one of the most anticipated projects of the last decade. Starring Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, the game takes place in the near future, where mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged wasteland to save mankind from impending annihilation.



The groundbreaking experience from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima also features the acting and voice talents of Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux.



Pre-orders for Death Stranding on PC are now available, with a base price of £54.99.

In addition to the base game, 505 Games’ offering includes a selection from “The Art of Death Stranding” digital book (by Titan Books), the Death Stranding Original Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack – which contains the award-winning score by Ludvig Forssell (published by Sony Music) as well as bonus unreleased tracks – and additional cosmetic items, such as a Chiral Gold and Omnireflector coloured Bridges Cap and Ludens Mask sunglasses, a Gold and Silver Armor Plate and Gold and Silver Power, Speed and All-Terrain Skeletons.