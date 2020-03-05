Stream of the Day
Death Stranding PC launch date announced
Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC on 2 June 2020.
505 Games, which is publishing the PC version of Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying Death Stranding, has revealed the game will launch simultaneously for digital retail on both the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as physical retail, on 2 June 2020.
This launch will add several features to the game, including photo mode, high frame rate and ultra-wide monitor support for an enhanced experience for PC players. 505 Games also revealed that the PC version of Death Stranding will feature content from one of Valve’s most iconic franchises, Half-Life.
Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was one of the most anticipated projects of the last decade. Starring Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, the game takes place in the near future, where mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged wasteland to save mankind from impending annihilation.
The groundbreaking experience from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima also features the acting and voice talents of Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux.
Pre-orders for Death Stranding on PC are now available, with a base price of £54.99.
In addition to the base game, 505 Games’ offering includes a selection from “The Art of Death Stranding” digital book (by Titan Books), the Death Stranding Original Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack – which contains the award-winning score by Ludvig Forssell (published by Sony Music) as well as bonus unreleased tracks – and additional cosmetic items, such as a Chiral Gold and Omnireflector coloured Bridges Cap and Ludens Mask sunglasses, a Gold and Silver Armor Plate and Gold and Silver Power, Speed and All-Terrain Skeletons.
Skater XL comes to PS4
With over 50,000 players on its Discord channel, Easy Day Studios has announced Skater XL will also be available to play on PS4
Easy Day Studios has announced Skater XL, a game that delivers access to skateboarding culture, is coming to PlayStation 4. Since its debut on Steam’s Early Access, Skater XL has amassed a community of more than 50,000 players in its Discord channel, thousands of “very positive” reviews on Steam, and boasts several players who have more than 1,000 hours of playtime.
Skater XL will launch later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam – making it the first skateboarding game to come to all major platforms in more than 10 years.
Skater XL is the first skateboarding title to give direct control of the feet and board at all times, rather than canned trick animations, unlocking the creative potential of the player with sandbox-style gameplay. Players can create, combine, and style tricks as they hit iconic California locations where street legends have left their mark. They can also dive into the digital skate subculture with skate spots based on iconic real locations from the West Coast.
With a huge modding community that has created thousands of maps, digital skate ezines, personal video parts, in-game brands, and contests, Skater XL celebrates the creativity and dedication of the skate community.
Skater XL is currently in development for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
PAX East 2020: Marvel reveals open-world RPG for mobile
At PAX East 2020, Netmarble and Marvel revealed Marvel Future Revolution, the comic book brand’s first open-world RPG on mobile.
Netmarble is collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on Marvel Future Revolution. Featuring a new original storyline and starring Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains, Marvel Future Revolution is Marvel’s first open-world game on mobile.
Written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak (Avengers, Thor, Iron Man, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, etc.), Marvel Future Revolution starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new “Primary Earth”. As an agent of the newly formed Omega Flight super hero team, players work together to battle an onslaught of super villains, confront their suspicious behaviours, and defend the universe.
“Netmarble is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Marvel, especially as we are nearing the five-year anniversary of Marvel Future Fight,” said Andy Kang, executive producer of Netmarble. “We look forward to share a whole new open-world experience with Marvel and mobile gaming fans everywhere.”
At PAX East, Netmarble and Marvel revealed the teaser trailer of Marvel Future Revolution and showed attendees a first look at the game, all fully-realised in a 3D open world with AAA-quality graphics, a massive scale and freedom of play. This new collaboration between both companies will offer special experiences as gamers and Marvel fans assume the roles of various versions of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, among other super heroes, and set foot in an enormous open universe with iconic merged locations, like Xandearth and Sakaar.
Bill Rosemann, VP and head of creative at Marvel Games, said: “For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, Marvel Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customise their favourite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos.”
For more information about Marvel Future Revolution, visit https://marvelfuturerevolution.com