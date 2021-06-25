Sims 4 gets Cottage Living expansion pack

EA and Maxis have announced The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack is coming to PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems on 22 July. In The Sims 4 Cottage Living, players can experience a pastoral existence in the idyllic town of Henford-on-Bagley. Sims looking for a change of pace can enjoy life in a cozy village, grow their own produce, raise and befriend animals and experience new ways to connect with nature.



“The Sims 4 offers players a variety of activities and locations that expand their Sims’ experience, and Cottage Living will offer them an abundance of new ways to embrace village life,” says Antonio Romeo, producer of The Sims 4 Cottage Living. “This pack enables Sims to live their garden-to-table lifestyle, and we look forward to players living out their fantasies of building a charming cottage in the new world, Henford-on-Bagley.”



In The Sims 4 Cottage Living, Sims can join a close-knit community in the picturesque village of Henford-on-Bagley. Sims can explore the countryside and everything it has to offer, learning about the town’s lore, enjoying a picnic, venturing into the forest and taking up a new hobby of cross-stitching. Sims can also head down to The Gnome’s Arms pub to kick back with the locals after a long day.



Living off the land is now possible as Sims can grow their own fruits and vegetables, forage for ingredients in the wild and visit the local village market for the best garden-to-table meals. Sims can also raise animals in their own yard to get fresh milk from cottage cows, eggs from chickens and llama wool for crafts. Sims can also earn the trust of the wild rabbits and birds for occasional gifts and help around the garden. Just be sure to keep an eye out for mischievous foxes that love to swipe eggs! For those aspiring to make a name for themselves in town, the Finchwick Fair is the perfect place to enter oversized crops and prized cows or chickens.



The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack is rated T for Teen by the ESRB and will be available for $39.99.

