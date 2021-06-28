Samsung launches high-performance Jet vacuum cleaner in SA

Samsung has introduced a new line-up of the Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners, along with a compatible Clean Station that can deliver the ultimate end-to-end cleaning solution for the home. The new Samsung Jet can generate up to 200W (150W for Samsung Jet 70) of suction power.

The vacuum’s functionality is powered by Digital Inverter Motor and the Jet Cyclone system. The Digital Inverter Motor incorporates an ultrasonic welded cover and diffuser that optimise airflow. It allows Samsung Jet to maintain a high level of energy efficiency needed to generate a significant level of suction power. Meanwhile, the Jet Cyclone system features nine separate cyclones, each with three-way multi-air inlets to minimise loss of suction power while securely trapping fine dust particles that are sucked into the vacuum cleaner.

Users can also make use of longer cleaning times with its high-capacity battery. The long-lasting battery addresses consumer needs for a reliable vacuum cleaner that can maintain suction for up to one hour. And since the battery can easily be removed and replaced with a spare, users can clean for up to two hours in one session if needed.

Its best-in-class five-layered HEPA Filtration System captures 99.999% of dust particles and allergens, which would normally escape back into the air through the vacuum exhaust. The washable dustbin and one-click detachable brush Drum are also key features of hygienic and convenient maintenance as they can be washed.

The newly unveiled Clean Station is a dust disposal solution that automatically empties out the Samsung Jet’s dustbin to provide users with a simpler way to manage their Samsung Jet. The Clean Station incorporates a highly advanced dust filtration system that directly solves the issue of having dust fly everywhere while disposing of collected dust from the vacuum canister.

Its cleaning solutions all come in a lightweight body with a hand-held weight of just 1.66 kilograms for the Jet 75, only 1.48kg for Jet 70, and 2.8kg for the Jet 90.

Availability

The Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90 has been released in South Africa. The recommended retail prices are:

Jet 90 – R15 999

Jet 75 – R12 999

Jet 70 – R9 999

Clean Station – R2 999