Movie of the Week
Sightless – Now streaming on Netflix
In Sightless, a former violinist grows suspicious of the new people in her life and their alarming behaviour as she recovers from an assault that left her blind.
Former violinist Ellen (Madelaine Petsch) recovers from an assault that left her blind, with the help of Clayton (Alexander Koch), who helps her adjust to her new life without sight. But Ellen grows suspicious of the people who surround her – and suspects these people aren’t who they claim to be.
The reviews are varied, but viewers who liked Petsch in Riverdale should enjoy her performance in Sightless.
The film had its premiere at the Dances with Films Festival on 2 September 2020, and began distribution on Netflix last week.
The cast includes:
- December Ensminger as Lana Latch
- Bibhuti Bhusan Behera as Clayton’s Friend
- Lee Jones as Russo Latch
- Deniz Akdeniz as Nurse Omar
- Jarrod Crawford as Detective Bryce
- Matthew Yang King as Doctor Katsuro
- Mikandrew Perdaris as Paramedic Rafferty
- Samuel Gostnell as Officer Neiman
To watch Sightless on Netflix, click here.