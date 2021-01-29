Sightless – Now streaming on Netflix

Former violinist Ellen (Madelaine Petsch) recovers from an assault that left her blind, with the help of Clayton (Alexander Koch), who helps her adjust to her new life without sight. But Ellen grows suspicious of the people who surround her – and suspects these people aren’t who they claim to be.

The reviews are varied, but viewers who liked Petsch in Riverdale should enjoy her performance in Sightless.

The film had its premiere at the Dances with Films Festival on 2 September 2020, and began distribution on Netflix last week.

The cast includes:

December Ensminger as Lana Latch

Bibhuti Bhusan Behera as Clayton’s Friend

Lee Jones as Russo Latch

Deniz Akdeniz as Nurse Omar

Jarrod Crawford as Detective Bryce

Matthew Yang King as Doctor Katsuro

Mikandrew Perdaris as Paramedic Rafferty

Samuel Gostnell as Officer Neiman

To watch Sightless on Netflix, click here.