Poppie Nongena — Streaming on Showmax

From Christian Olwagen (Kanarie) comes Poppie Nongena, a multi-award-winning adaptation of Elsa Joubert’s classic novel, Die swerfjare van Poppie Nongena.

It tells the moving true-life story of the title character, a domestic worker desperately trying to keep her family together while navigating the day-to-day struggle against inhumane government pass laws in 1970s South Africa. When Poppie’s husband Stone becomes too ill to manage and maintain his contract work, she is deemed to be an illegal resident of the country.

Clementine Zita (aka Clementine Mosimane, aka Mama Rose Tladi in The Wild) won Best Actress at the South African Film and Television Awards. At Silwerskerm, the film took home 12 awards, including Best Film. Anna-Mart van der Merwe also won the 2020 SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, while DoP Vicci Turpin (Four Corners) was nominated at Camerimage, the biggest international festival dedicated to the art of cinematography.

Poppie Nongena is now available to stream on Showmax.