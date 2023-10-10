Head for frightening fun in ‘Haunted Mansion’

The movie Inspired by a classic theme park attraction features an all-star ensemble cast.

Haunted Mansion, the hit film inspired by the classic theme park attraction, now streaming on Disney+.

The frighteningly fun adventure, which opened in theaters on 28 July, is directed by Justin Simien and features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

“Haunted Mansion” is the story of a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts – a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian – to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Gabbie and her son Travis move into Gracey Manor, a beautiful but dilapidated mansion in New Orleans, with the intention of turning it into a bed and breakfast. However, they soon discover that the mansion is haunted by a variety of ghosts, both friendly and sinister.



Gabbie enlists the help of tour guide Ben, psychic Harriet, priest Father Kent, and historian Professor Bruce Davis to help her get rid of the ghosts. Ben is a grieving astrophysicist who gave up his career after his wife died in a car accident. He is still struggling to cope with her death, but he is drawn to Gabbie’s strength and determination.



Harriet is a psychic who is obsessed with the paranormal. She is excited to help Gabbie exorcise the mansion, but she also has her own secrets. Father Kent is a kind and compassionate priest who is always willing to help those in need. He is a bit skeptical of the paranormal, but he is willing to give Gabbie the benefit of the doubt.



Professor Bruce Davis is a renowned historian who specialises in haunted houses. He is eager to study the ghosts of Gracey Manor, but he is also worried about the evil entity that is trapped inside the mansion.



Together, Gabbie and her team must face their own fears and confront the evil entity in order to save Gracey Manor and the ghosts that inhabit it.



The movie is a fun and spooky adventure that is sure to please fans of the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney Parks. It is also a heartwarming story about family, love, and overcoming grief.

The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.