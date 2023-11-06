Apex Legends x Post Malone drops today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A long love affair with gaming has led the rap star into the very heart of one of his favourite games.

The biggest partnership in Apex Legends history starts today, as Post Malone squads up with Legends to unleash a new Limited Time Mode.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game where characters battle for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier.

The tie-in is inspired by superstar musician Malone’s love of The Games. An American rapper, songwriter, and record producer, he has sold more than 80-million records through blending various genres, including hip hop, pop, R&B, and trap. Real name Austin Richard Post, he found his stage name by typing his birth name into a rap name generator. He holds the record for the artist with the most diamond-certified songs, with eight to his name.

His collaboration with Apex Legends is not his first foray into gaming. He collaborated with Wizards of the Coast to create two supplemental sets of the trading card game Magic: The Gathering, including Secret Lair x Post Malone: Backstage Pass, and Secret Lair x Post Malone: The Lands“. He also credits an early interest in learning guitar to the video game Guitar Hero.

Check out the full trailer for the Post Malone event in Apex Legends: Ignite, which features a new Three Strikes mode and Post Malone cosmetics that players can acquire, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpWZio2BPpo

Legends embraces chaos in Three Strikes, a fast-paced mode with faster revives and invincibility when downed. Each squad can also respawn twice, complete with their loadout and gear, before facing elimination. Legends can drop hot and risk it all while completing Daily Challenges to earn Camo Credits, then visit the Reward Shop to get new cosmetics and Battle Pass levels.

A new “Iconic” Skin tier debuts with skins and bundles inspired by Post Malone, for Octane, Wraith, Horizon and Lifeline. Those who unlock 20 Event-themed stickers receive three Legendary stickers to tat up their heals and shields.

The Apex Legends X Post Malone Event celebrates one of the biggest members of the Apex Legends community, so it’s time for Legends to squad up, grab a loadout and step into the spotlight.

Apex Legends: Ignite is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the EA App and Steam.

* For more news about Apex Legends, visit www.playapex.com.