Photo courtesy BBC Brit.

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A new series pairs the famed sleuth with a young American investigating her mother’s murder.

A new mystery series follows private detective Sherlock Holmes as a sinister case threatens the lives of his closest friends. The plot thickens when a young American woman arrives with a startling suspicion: Holmes may be her missing father.

Sherlock Holmes and Daughter premiers on BBC Brit (DStv channel 120) at 8pm tonight (28 July 2026). The show takes inspiration from British author Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories, which date back to 1887.

Doyle’s first Holmes story, A Study in Scarlet, established the brilliant, unconventional investigator who appeared across four novels and 56 short stories. The new production places that familiar figure in a mystery shaped by family secrets and an unexpected partnership.

The new eight-part series follows Holmes and Amelia as the young American investigates her mother’s murder. Despite their wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must uncover a global conspiracy, solve the murder and determine whether Holmes really is Amelia’s father.

Their uneasy alliance adds a personal dimension to the investigation, as Amelia searches for answers about both her mother’s death and her identity. Holmes, meanwhile, must confront a possible connection that could reshape his understanding of the case.

David Thewlis (Harry Potter, An Inspector Calls) stars as Holmes, while Blu Hunt plays Amelia. The cast includes Ardal O’Hanlon, Gia Hunter (Death in Paradise) and Mary O’Driscoll.