Star Trek returns to the far future

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy centres on a young group of cadets as they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers. The new series builds on decades of storytelling within the iconic science-fiction franchise.

The show released this week (2 February 2026) and is streaming on Showmax. It is a sequel and spin-off to Discovery, with both set in the far-future 32nd century.

Set in a rebuilt Federation, Starfleet Academy follows the new generation of cadets as they train to become Starfleet officers. They compete, form alliances, and learn what is expected of them at Starfleet’s most prestigious institution. The story explores personal growth alongside questions of duty, identity, and leadership. As the cadets face new challenges, their ideals and skills are tested against the wider future of Starfleet.

Photo courtesy Star Trek.

Critical response to the series has been mixed. The focus on younger characters and a more intimate look at Starfleet life has been noted positively, while some criticism has centred on its use of familiar coming-of-age themes. The show’s tone has prompted discussion, particularly around how it balances character-driven storytelling with the exploration-led approach traditionally associated with Star Trek. Despite this, Starfleet Academy has already been renewed for a second season.

Oscar winner Holly Hunter stars as Captain Nahla Ake, who leads the academy. Emmy nominees Tig Notaro and Robert Picardo reprise their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, as does Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly. The new recruits include X Factor star Karim Diané while guest stars include Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti (Billions).