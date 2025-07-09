‘MobLand’ crime war unfolds on M-Net

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tom Hardy leads a brutal power struggle between rival families in the high-stakes underworld thriller.

A new London crime family drama from Day of the Jackal creator Ronan Bennett, MobLand, airs on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) from today (10 July 2025, at 9pm).

The story centres on Harry Da Souza, a tough and streetwise fixer brought in to stabilise a spiralling gang conflict. He is played by Tom Hardy, with previous credits including Peaky Blinders, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises.

Da Souza works for the Harrigans, an Irish crime family based in London. He is assigned to manage a violent feud with the rival Stevenson syndicate. As tensions mount and loyalties fracture, he must defend the Harrigans’ position and prevent a full-scale underworld war.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Harrigan family patriarch Conrad, alongside his darkly dangerous wife Maeve (Helen Mirren), with Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, the family’s second son.

“This is a man who comes from a very broken background, one more than likely of abuse, sexual abuse, violence, self-loathing … fearless, courageous,” says Brosnan. “He’s a sentimentalist as well. He’s Irish. He loves the old gargle – the gargle being the booze.

“He’s filled with great humour and passion and deep pride in being an Irishman, but he’s also a father and someone who has a pride in that and what he’s done by his family. So, I think there’s a softness to him. There’s a human core of emotion that’s mixed with brutality, which he can’t control. He’s definitely unhinged.”

MobLand is executive produced and directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes). It marks his first television series for Paramount+. The premiere set a record as the platform’s biggest global launch, with 2.2-million viewers worldwide.