BBC Brit debuts Dragons’ Den S22

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

New pitches lead DStv channel 120’s line-up this month, with entrepreneurs chasing big-money deals.

Season 22 of Dragons’ Den headlines a range of new content landing on BBC Brit this month. The series features entrepreneurs pitching fresh ideas that involve big risks and the prospect of life-changing deals.

Episodes release Fridays at 20:00 SAST on DStv channel 120, and are available on Catch Up. Contestants present their businesses to five multimillionaire investors in the hope of securing an investment, or leaving without one after what the show describes as a “brutal reality check”.

The channel’s schedule includes the return of Wheel of Fortune. Hosted by Irish presenter Graham Norton, episodes centre on contestants being tested on vocabulary under pressure. It airs Wednesdays at 20:00.

Midsomer Murders continues with new episodes every Thursday at 20:00, extending a long-running series that has now reached 25 seasons. The show remains set in picturesque villages, with cases that continue to grow more inventive, and a format that encourages viewers to try to identify the killer early in each episode.

BBC Brit is airing season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small, set in the 1930s and focused on veterinary work in a rural setting. The series is positioned as a lighter, more wholesome watch, with an emphasis on kindness and a calmer pace. New episodes release Sundays at 20:00.

Additional titles are scheduled for February on BBC Brit (DStv channel 120). Father Brown season 13 starts on Monday 2 February at 20:00. Hotel Portofino, a drama set in 1920s Italy at a British-run hotel in Portofino, starts on Sunday 15 February at 20:00. The Chelsea Detective season 3 starts on Tuesday 17 February at 20:00.