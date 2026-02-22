New ‘One Piece’ trailer escalates pirate peril

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

With season two releasing soon, extended scenes reveal what lies ahead for the Straw Hats.

Netflix has released the official trailer for One Piece season two, revealing a detailed look at the Straw Hat crew’s dangerous journey into the Grand Line. The preview highlights key villains, new locations and character dynamics.

New episodes of the live-action adaptation will stream from 10 March 2026.

The trailer reveals the crew navigating iconic settings from the original manga and anime. They include Loguetown, where the pirate era began; the treacherous upward-flowing river at Reverse Mountain; the apparently welcoming settlement of Whisky Peak; and the frozen wilderness of Drum Island.

The footage expands on the threat posed by Baroque Works, an elite organisation of assassins operating under codename aliases. These agents are shown in action against the Straw Hats, underscoring the diverse combat challenges the crew is set to face. The adversaries include Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova), a key character in the franchise.

Photo supplied.

Tony Tony Chopper, the blue-nosed reindeer-boy doctor played by Mikaela Hoover, features prominently. Brief clips hint at his emotional complexity and combat abilities.

Global One Piece fan events

Netflix is hosting a series of global One Piece fan events to coincide with the launch of season two, with celebrations planned across multiple countries in the lead-up to the premiere. The programme includes fan gatherings, themed experiences and red-carpet screenings.

The South African event will take place in Cape Town on 8 March. The first of the 13 global events is being held today in Mexico City.

One Piece season two global fan event dates:

23 February – Mexico City, Mexico

26 February – Los Angeles, California

27 February to 1 March – Brussels, Belgium

28 February to 1 March – Paris, France

4 to 8 March – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

5 March – Tokyo, Japan

5 to 15 March – Jakarta, Indonesia

6 to 8 March – Milan, Italy

8 March – Cape Town, South Africa

8 to 15 March – Bangkok, Thailand

13 to 15 March – Taguig, Philippines

14 March – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

March – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A letter from the creator of One Piece

Alongside the trailer, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda reflected on what fans can expect this season.

“All the conventions that were established in Season 1 will be shattered,” says Oda in the letter.

“A parade of Devil Fruit users, a race of giants never before seen, adorable creatures, hard-hitting action, and stunning VFX — this season is packed with even more highlights. Let yourself be drawn into an immersive experience that’s unique to live-action.”

Image courtesy Netflix.

Showrunner Joe Tracz told Tudum, Netflix’s companion site: “At the end of the first season, our characters made this pledge around a barrel to achieve their dreams.

“We’re going to see how those dreams are put to the test. Every place they stop in the Grand Line is going to test one of the Straw Hats in a unique way. And they’re going to learn that if they’re going to fulfil their dreams, they have to have each other’s backs.”

The live-action series, produced by Tomorrow Studios in partnership with Shueisha, has drawn global attention since its 2023 debut and has been renewed for a third season, with production scheduled in Cape Town later this year.