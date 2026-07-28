Vertiv launches Africa tech webinar series

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‘Africa Critical Infrastructure’ opens with a battery storage session on keeping businesses and data centres online.

Stream of the Day

Vertiv, a global leader in digital infrastructure, has launched a webinar series designed for consulting engineers, technical partners and end users.

Africa Critical Infrastructure opens with a technical session focused on battery energy storage systems (BESS). The session, titled From Grid Instability to Energy Resilience: Battery Storage Technical Deep-Dive , examines how BESS and grid-interactive power systems can improve reliability across Africa’s commercial, industrial and data centre sectors.

Vertiv says the session covers the following:

Power resilience in weak-grid environments: Grid-interactive UPS (uninterrupted power supply) solutions can enhance network reliability, manage voltage fluctuations and enable seamless transitions between grid, generator and alternative power sources, even in weak-grid environments.

Microgrid and energy flexibility strategies: How BESS technology can assist with addressing Africa’s growing electricity demand while also reducing operational costs and carbon footprints compared to diesel generators.

Henry Myburgh, Vertiv senior regional accounts manager for Africa. Photo supplied.

“Across many African markets, grid instability, rising energy demand, higher power costs and decarbonisation pressures are making battery energy storage an increasingly important part of the energy infrastructure mix,” says Henry Myburgh, Vertiv senior regional accounts manager for Africa. “This webinar is designed to give technical audiences the foundation and practical frameworks to better specify, deploy and optimise BESS solutions, including Vertiv EnergyCore Grid.”

The session features real-world commercial and industrial BESS case studies, with practical insights on design considerations, performance outcomes and lessons learned from actual operating environments.

* Watch the first webinar on demand here .