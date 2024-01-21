Sparks fly as Shazam arrives on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The electrifying sequel, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, is now streaming on Showmax, writes JASON BANNIER.

After shouting the magical word “Shazam!”, teenager Billy Batson transforms into his almighty superhero alter-ego. In this sequel, Zachary Levi takes on the role of Shazam, and alongside his foster siblings, who also transform into superheroes, they confront the formidable Daughters of Atlas. The action-comedy movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods streams on Showmax from today (22 January 2024).

Billy, played by Asher Angel, and his foster siblings navigate the complexities of adolescence while grappling with their superhero personas. As a vengeful trio of ancient gods descends upon Earth, seeking the long-lost magic that was stolen from them, Shazam and his family find themselves plunged into a perilous struggle. Now, they must fight not only for their superpowers but also for the Earth.

Shazam derives his powers from Solomon (wisdom), Hercules (strength), Achilles (courage), Zeus (power/lightning), Atlas (stamina), and Mercury (speed). Taking the first letter of these names, ‘Shazam’ is spelt.

The cast includes Oscar winner Helen Mirren (Fast saga), Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou (Marvel’s Korath), Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Emmy nominee Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Elementary), MTV Movie Award Winner Jack Dylan Grazer (It), and Teen Choice winner Adam Brody (The O.C.).

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.