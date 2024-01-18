Township Robin Hood seeks redemption

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Based on real events and arriving on Netflix today, ‘Soon Comes Night’ tells the tale of an ex-freedom fighter and former Apartheid cop, writes JASON BANNIER.

Soon Comes Night is a gritty crime drama in which a former South African freedom fighter becomes a heist king, embarking on daring thefts in defiance of the law. A former Apartheid cop is tasked to catch the “Township Robin Hood”. The series, set against the backdrop of 1990s South Africa, streams from today (19 January 2024).

The narrative revolves around fictional freedom fighter Alex Shabane, portrayed by Kwenzo Ngcobo, who, disillusioned by the unfulfilled promises of post-apartheid South Africa, turns to a life of crime. “When Mandela walked free we thought everything was going to change”, says Shabane. His audacious cash heists and subsequent redistribution of the stolen wealth become a source of embarrassment for the new government. In response, they appoint detective Sakkie Oosthuizen, a former Apartheid cop portrayed by Albert Pretorius, to apprehend Shabane.

As the charismatic Shabane attempts to carve out his criminal empire in bold defiance of the law, Oosthuizen grapples with his own demons. A broken man, he struggles with health issues, grief, and a dysfunctional police force. Soon Comes Night, inspired by real events and a notorious heist legend, explores the collision of these two disparate lives.

The narrative explores the intricacies of the old and new South Africa, where a painful past riddled with dark secrets clashes with the hope and expectation that freedom promised. It presents a tale of how good people may find themselves doing bad things and how those considered bad may unexpectedly reveal a capacity for good.

The cast features Didintle Khunoud, Anelisa Phewa, Panch Gasela, Mavuso Simelane, Gaosi Raditholo, Kenneth Nkosi, Sisanda Henna, Mlangeni Nawa, Dumisani Mbebe, and Dippy Padi.

Soon Comes Night is directed by Thabang Moleya and Sanele Zulu, and is written by Paul S Rowlston.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.