‘Transplant’ S4 begins operating

Experience the unfolding drama every Monday on Universal TV with season 4 of the heart-racing medical drama, writes JASON BANNIER.

Season 4 of the medical drama Transplant has begun streaming on Universal TV (DStv 117). Over the next 9 weeks, a new episode will be available to watch every Monday at 20:00 SAST. The first of ten episodes aired yesterday (22 January 2024). For subscribers to Universal+, immediate access to episodes is granted post-broadcast.

Transplant follows the professional and personal life of Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, portrayed by Hamza Haq (My Salinger Year). Season 4 contains bold emotional medical cases, personal upheavals, and unexpected new beginnings, marking the conclusion of Bash’s compelling journey. As a Canadian citizen on the brink of re-qualification as a doctor, Bash endeavours to establish a new life for himself and his sister Amira, portrayed by Sirena Gulamgaus (Orphan Black), in their adopted country.

The cast includes Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc, Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi, Torri Higginson as Claire Malone, Kenny Wong as Arnold de Luca, Sugith Varughese as Dr. Aajay Singh, and Gord Rand as Dr. Mark Novak.

Joseph Kay, who serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner, is the season’s writer. Directors for this season include Stefan Pleszczynski, Chloé Robichaud, Jeanne Leblanc, Caroline Labreche, and Samir Rhem.

Cultural consultants, Ahmad Meree, Kinana Issa, Bahar Ahmadi, and Kutaiba Hajirah, played a role in providing insight and feedback on scripts and character development for Season 4.

Transplant, created by Joseph Kay, is produced with the collaboration of the Canada Media Fund, provincial and federal tax credits, and the Bell Fund.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.