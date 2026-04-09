Vusi Mahlasela roots new song in sustainability

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‘Setšhu Sa Ditamati’ blends Marabi and Mamelodi sounds with a focus on food security and conscious living.

Stream of the Day

South African music icon Vusi Mahlasela has released a new song, Setšhu Sa Ditamati , with a message centred on sustainability, food security, and conscious living.

Mahlasela, also known as “The Voice”, is recognised for his vocal ability and socially conscious music. The new single explores the importance of reconnecting with the land, embracing organic living, and preserving resources for future generations. The track bridges tradition and modernity by drawing from classic Marabi and Dika Mamelodi rhythms to create a sound designed to feel nostalgic and forward-thinking.

Vusi Mhlasela. Photo courtesy VusiMhlasela.com.

Mahlasela was raised in Mamelodi where he taught himself guitar and developed a style shaped by storytelling and everyday life. His work spans early involvement in artistic movements during Apartheid to an ongoing international presence, with music that blends folk, jazz, and traditional South African influences. Mahlasela headlined the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival in Franschhoek last month.

The release of Setšhu Sa Ditamati forms part of Gallo Record Company’s centenary celebrations and reflects Mahlasela’s continued presence in SA’s music industry.