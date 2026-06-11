Nat Geo dives ‘Beneath the Waves’

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A new collection of shows explores the beauty, mystery and fragility of Earth’s oceans.

A new series of National Geographic Wild content aims to showcase the beauty, biodiversity and hidden stories of life below the surface.

Beneath the Waves, a three-episode special feature, debuts on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, StarTimes 221) this Sunday at 18:00 (CAT). The episodes are inspired by World Oceans Day, which takes place annually on 8 June.

National Geographic provides the following:

Red Sea: Evolution’s Magic Garden (14 June) – Discover natural history’s largest and most biodiverse coral reefs on Earth in the Red Sea. Even on the seemingly dry coasts and islands, there is a fantastic profusion of animals and plants.

Shells: Shaped by Nature (21 June) –A tribute to the enigmatic splendour of the shells that grace Africa’s marine realms: Delve deeper into the origins and evolution of these intricate marvels through untold stories of survival, adaptation and the equilibrium of life beneath the waves.

Deep Sea Titans (28 June) – From sunlit shallows to crushing depths, ocean giants battle to survive

“Through powerful storytelling and extraordinary cinematography, the special programming event will explore everything from glowing marine creatures and thriving coral ecosystems to ancient shells and ocean giants fighting for survival,” says National Geographic.

Photo supplied.

“From dazzling natural phenomena to urgent environmental realities, the programming block will offer viewers a chance to better understand the ocean’s critical importance while inspiring a deeper appreciation for the blue heart of our planet.

“Covering more than 70% of the planet, oceans regulate climate, produce much of the oxygen we breathe and support extraordinary ecosystems teeming with life. Yet these vast underwater worlds face mounting pressure from pollution, habitat destruction and climate change, making conservation more urgent than ever.”

Several National Geographic documentaries focused on marine life are available on Disney+ in South Africa, including Secrets of the Whales, Secrets of the Octopus and Secrets of the Penguins. The titles examine the behaviour, habitats and survival of marine and coastal species.