Stream of the Day
Sci-fi show The Orville lands on Showmax
The Orville has landed on Showmax, with seasons 1 and 2 of the hit sci-fi series now available to stream from the comfort of your captain’s chair.
It’s 400 years into the future, and Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) is nobody’s first choice for captaincy of exploratory space vessel The Orville. But with 3000 ships needing staff, he finally has a shot at his dream job. Along with his best friend and helmsman Lt. Gordon Malloy and the senior officers of The Orville, he’s raring to go.
The only thing he hasn’t banked on is Commander Kelly Grayson, his ex-wife (who cheated on him – with an alien), being appointed as his Executive Officer.
Fortunately, he won’t have long to sulk, because that‘s just the first curveball in a series of intergalactic and interpersonal challenges Ed and his crew of human, alien and non-biological lifeforms will face as they boldly go where… sci-fi fans have been praying someone would since the original Star Trek ended in 1969.
An unabashed homage to the early Star Trek series, this irreverent space adventure was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects last year. It also won the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Television Series in 2018 and was nominated for a further five Saturn Awards, including Best Actor and Best Actress.
For fans who grew up on the brightly-lit, optimistic sci-fi of the last century, before used futures, dystopian space operas and conflicted superheroes came to define the genre, The Orville may satisfy a longing for a world where “you can go wherever you want in the known galaxy, and there’s a sense of wonder, awe and adventure.”
“When I was a kid, we had utopian science fiction,” MacFarlane says. “We had shows and movies that were hopeful and aspirational and presented a model for what we could do, as opposed to a warning about what’s going to happen if we don’t get our act together. It’s a real departure from all other science fiction that you’re seeing right now. That was really one of the big mission statements of this show: it’s got to be fun. It has to be dramatic, but it also has to be aspirational. It has to be something that sets out to solve some problems and be a place that you want to live in.”
Stream of the Day
Three Identical Strangers – Now streaming on Showmax
What if you had a twin you never knew existed? What if you had two? The documentary Three Identical Strangers poses these questions and many more.
When 19-year-old freshman Robert “Bobby” Shafran walked into Sullivan Community College in upstate New York on his first day in 1980, he had no idea why everyone was calling him Eddy, or that his life was about to change irrevocably.
Bobby had always known he was adopted. What he hadn’t known was that he had a double walking around. Not just someone who sort of looked like him, but an almost identical copy. An earth-shattering phone call and a two-hour drive at breakneck speed later, he was standing outside the home of Edward Galland, a complete stranger with whom he shared a birth date and, he was about to discover, a whole lot more. “As I reach out to knock on the door, it opens,” Bobby says in the movie. “And there I am. His eyes are my eyes; my eyes are his eyes.”
The remarkable feel-good reunion story of the twins separated at birth made headlines across the US. But another shocker awaited the two boys. It arrived with a phone call a day later. A young man named David Kellman had seen the boys’ picture in the papers, and he too was the spitting image of them. They were identical triplets.
The similarities between them, from their mannerisms and tastes to their identical smiles, were uncanny, but it was the differences between them that had governed – and would continue to impact – their fate.
It was only after their emotional reunion that the boys and their families started asking questions. Their quest to find out why they hadn’t known about one another, and why they’d been split in the first place, revealed an increasingly bizarre and sinister mystery and, as Rotten Tomatoes put it, “a secret with radical repercussions for us all”.
At once heart-warming, tragic and disturbing, the documentary has captivated audiences and critics alike. Newsday calls Three Identical Strangers, “A riveting, stranger-than-fiction documentary that plays out like a mystery novel,” while Times (UK) says, “It never loses sight of the three scarred subjects at the core of the tale, and of the sense of profound injustice inflicted on blameless children. Unmissable.”
Ahead of the documentary’s premiere in the US Documentary competition at Sundance, director Tim Wardle told The Sundance Institute, “The boys’ story takes unbelievable twists and turns, and it’s very hard to talk about the film in any way without giving those away. I really want people to see this film and for it to take them on a journey and start in one place and end up somewhere completely different. At its heart, there’s a really warm, human story, a very personal story about these three brothers, but it allows you to explore much bigger themes, of family, free will, destiny.”
But the brothers’ full story almost didn’t get told at all, and much of the information remains a mystery that has yet to be unlocked.
“I feel really privileged to be able to tell this story,” Wardle says. “It’s taken me five years to bring it to the screen. When we were making the film, various people told us about previous attempts to make the story and said ‘You’ll never be able to finish it. People have tried before and it’s been shut down every time.’ There are a lot of conspiracy theories about this story and about why it hasn’t been told in the past, so the whole way through we never knew if we were going to make it to the end, but I’m really pleased that we did.”
Three Identical Strangers is just the start of an important new chapter in the nature-versus-nurture debate (whether we are most shaped by our genetics or our upbringing, environment and experiences), but it also raises many questions about medical and scientific ethics past, present and future. It may also leave you wondering – what if you turned a corner one day and discovered an identical copy of yourself?
Stream of the Day
The Persistence comes to small screens
Critically acclaimed PlayStation VR hit The Persistence plans digital and physical launches across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.
Independent developer Firesprite Games has announced that critically acclaimed sci-fi horror experience The Persistence is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this year.
The Persistence offers players a brutal take on survival-horror that integrates an innovative rogue-like design into the genre, with its forthcoming console and PC release marking the first time this chilling experience has hit the 4K flat screen.
In The Persistence, players are tasked with surviving on board a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521. The ship, though, is overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations that make their presence known as players explore, evade and fight their way through the depths of an ever-changing labyrinth to bring the ship back to Earth.
By taking the original VR release and adding support for flatscreen play, this fresh version of The Persistence heightens the tension thanks to enhanced environments and post-processing effects, all working seamlessly with tailored UI and controls. Firesprite Games is also pleased to announce that gamers who already own the PlayStation VR version will also receive these features via an update on PlayStation 4 for no extra cost.
“We’re excited and very much looking forward to bringing this game and universe we have created to new platforms for players,” says Graeme Ankers, MD and Co-founder of Firesprite Games. “The Persistence is a survival-horror experience designed to keep players on edge from start to finish, and with a procedurally generated environment forming around them, no two playthroughs are ever identical, meaning you will never find safety or security in the same place.”
Marking the release this summer, Games Publisher Perp Games will publish physical editions at retail on the three console platforms simultaneously with the digital launch from Firesprite Games.
“Firesprite has created such an atmospheric, intense, and massively enjoyable game in The Persistence and we are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to bring it to new audiences across all formats,” says Rob Edwards, Managing Director of Perp Games.
The Persistence features:
- A brutal take on the survival-horror genre that integrates rogue-like design elements to give the action an extra edge.
- Procedurally generated stages that change with each playthrough, creating a labyrinth-like experience that adds to the tension.
- Live, die, repeat. Play as dozens of different clones on board the ship, each one with the potential to be stronger than the last.
- Tailored controls, enhanced environments and post-processing effects for PC, PS4 and Xbox deliver a heightened fidelity of horror for fans of the genre.
The Persistence will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC digitally and physically this year.