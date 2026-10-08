SA talent clocks in for global jobs

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash.

A new platform, HireSA, uses AI-assisted shortlisting and video profiles to help international employers find local professionals, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

South Africans now have a new way to connect with international companies looking for remote talent.

HireSA, a direct-hire remote talent marketplace, provides opportunities for locals looking to work from home for companies based in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. The platform launched last month (18 September 2026).

SA is one of the fastest-growing hotspots for offshore talent, says HireSA, with its English fluency and competitive cost.

The platform is designed for companies that need operators, not task-based virtual assistants. According to the company, these are the people who run a business day to day: sales closers; marketing managers; chiefs of staff; executive assistants; account managers; and customer success leads who can own outcomes.

Employers can either post a job on HireSA’s self-service board and manage the hiring process themselves, using AI Match to shortlist candidates, or use the company’s recruiting service for a separate fee. In both cases, employers deal directly with candidates and do not pay ongoing agency fees.

Many candidate profiles include a short video introduction alongside their skills, so employers can get a sense of the person before the first call, not just a resume.

“We believe business owners should be able to hire South African talent on their own, without crazy agency fees,” says Mathew Guergawi, HireSA founder. “That’s why price transparency matters so much to us. You only pay while you’re hiring, and you cancel once you’ve made the hire. If no hire is made within 30 days, we’ll send you a refund.

“South Africa is full of people who can run your business, close your deals, and think like an owner. Not task-takers, operators.”

HireSA has partnered with Employment Hero for employer of record and contractor of record services, so companies can onboard and pay South African hires compliantly. Candidates are sourced through partnerships with EVERYONELY, Highlands Glen Academy, and Greener Pastures.

HireSA provides the following answers:

Why hire operators from South Africa? – Fluent, business-level English. South African professionals speak fluent English, so communication is seamless from day one. Overlapping hours with US and UK time zones. South Africa is UTC+2, giving nearly a full working-day overlap with UK teams and a reliable 9am to 12pm ET window for US teams. Deep professional talent pool. South Africa produces a large base of college-educated professionals across sales, marketing, operations, and finance. Roughly 70% lower cost. Employers hire experienced operators for about 70% less than a comparable US hire, with no agency markup, according to HireSA’s salary data .

How does HireSA work? – Candidates build a profile with their skills and an optional short video introduction. Employers post a job, shortlist with AI Match, and message and hire talent directly. Companies pay only while they are actively hiring, cancel once a hire is made, and receive a refund if no hire happens within 30 days.

Can I hire a South African virtual assistant on HireSA? Yes. HireSA lists virtual assistants alongside executive assistants, sales, marketing, operations, and finance professionals.

How is HireSA different from an agency? HireSA is a self-serve, DIY job board that gives employers control over their hiring process. Employers who want it can also use HireSA’s white-glove recruiting service for a separate service fee, with no ongoing agency fees.

* Guido Russo is writer and contributor for Gadget.