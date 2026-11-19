Photo courtesy Netflix.

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A young couple’s path from idealistic ambitions to a real-world $8-billion fraud scandal is retold in a new Netflix series, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

Two executives in their 20s wanted to reshape finance and use their fortunes for good. Instead, their relationship became tangled up in missing customer money, criminal charges and the spectacular collapse of a financial powerhouse.

A new series titled The Altruists dramatises the real events behind the pair’s downfall. All eight episodes stream on Netflix from tomorrow (19 November 2026).

The companies at the centre of the story are FTX, an online exchange where customers could buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and Alameda Research, a digital-asset trading company also founded by Bankman-Fried.

Although the businesses were presented as separate, funds deposited with FTX were channelled to Alameda. US prosecutors later established that the money funded investments, loan repayments, political contributions and other spending.

Bankman-Fried became the public face of FTX while still in his 20s. His former romantic partner, Caroline Ellison, later ran Alameda. Their personal and professional relationship provides the series with a human thread through the financial collapse.

The title refers to effective altruism, a philosophy centred on using money and evidence to help as many people as possible. Both embraced the movement, creating a stark contrast between their stated ambitions and what happened inside the companies.

Actor Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) plays Bankman-Fried, while Julia Garner (The Fantastic Four: First Steps) portrays Ellison.

Series co-creator Graham Moore told Tudum, Netflix’s companion site, that the production wanted to present Bankman-Fried and Ellison as “very real people”. The story explores how people barely into adulthood found themselves making decisions involving extraordinary amounts of money.

The production looks beyond events already seen in news coverage, drawing on trial material, firsthand accounts and reporting to explore conversations and relationships that played out away from cameras.

Bankman-Fried was convicted of seven fraud and conspiracy charges and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2024. Ellison pleaded guilty to charges linked to schemes that defrauded FTX customers and investors, and cooperated with prosecutors.

* Guido Russo is writer and contributor for Gadget.