Product of the Day
SA’s Wizzit brings SoftPos to Lebanon
SA’s Wizzit Digital has partnered with Areeba to drive mobile payment acceptance in Lebanon.
Wizzit Digital, a South African-founded global leader in Tap on Phone with PIN technology (SoftPOS), has partnered with Areeba, the leading e-payment provider in the Middle East, to help drive payment innovation in Lebanon and in the region.
SoftPOS enables businesses to accept card payments on any Android cell phone from their customers. Merchants will be able to download this software in order to accept card payments, replacing the traditional hardware POS, resulting in the costs and complexity associated with accepting digitalised payments being dramatically reduced.
With contactless payments are rapidly increasing across the globe, says Wizzit, the market is ripe for the Tap on Phone + PIN technology. Wizzit has received both L2 and Security Pilot Certification from Visa and MasterCard. The added security feature of having a PIN with contactless payments is a key differentiator, giving comfort to customers and merchants alike.
Trending
-
Movie of the Week2 months ago
Africa and I – Out now on Showmax
-
Audio/Visual2 months ago
Britbox brings new video streaming option to SA
-
Cybersecurity2 months ago
Top 5 Olympics cyber scams
-
Gadget of the Week2 months ago
Gadget of the Week: Music app that saves your data
-
Cybersecurity2 months ago
Hackers spread malware under guise of Windows 11
-
Cybersecurity1 month ago
‘Modern data’ is answer to SA’s ransomware scourge
-
Cybersecurity2 months ago
Don’t post that vaccination card on social media
-
Hardware2 months ago
Tablet market keeps growing