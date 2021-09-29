SA’s Wizzit brings SoftPos to Lebanon

Wizzit Digital, a South African-founded global leader in Tap on Phone with PIN technology (SoftPOS), has partnered with Areeba, the leading e-payment provider in the Middle East, to help drive payment innovation in Lebanon and in the region.

SoftPOS enables businesses to accept card payments on any Android cell phone from their customers. Merchants will be able to download this software in order to accept card payments, replacing the traditional hardware POS, resulting in the costs and complexity associated with accepting digitalised payments being dramatically reduced.

With contactless payments are rapidly increasing across the globe, says Wizzit, the market is ripe for the Tap on Phone + PIN technology. Wizzit has received both L2 and Security Pilot Certification from Visa and MasterCard. The added security feature of having a PIN with contactless payments is a key differentiator, giving comfort to customers and merchants alike.