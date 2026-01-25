Oppo Reno15 hits SA this month

Photo supplied.

The new premium range centres on a refined design with updated camera features.

Oppo is launching the Reno15 Series in South Africa this month (January 2026), bringing what the Chinese brand calls a refined design and next-gen imaging to a smartphone range built for everyday creativity.

The new line-up builds on recent momentum in the local market, although specific devices in the series have not yet been revealed. Several Oppo smartphones launched in SA last year, including the premium Reno14 5G, flagship Find X9 Pro, and budget A6x.

The Reno15 Series aims to continue Oppo’s approach to the premium mid-range segment. The company says the new series features updates to design and camera capabilities while maintaining the performance and price positioning associated with the Reno line in SA.

“The Reno15 Series builds on Oppo’s long-term commitment to the premium segment,” says Avashnee Moodley, Oppo SA head of marketing. “We’re focused on delivering devices that balance innovation and refined design with everyday relevance — while strengthening the consistency and credibility of our portfolio.”

The Reno15 Series focuses on design and build quality aimed at everyday use, with an emphasis on a premium feel without adopting the complexity typically associated with flagship devices. The design features refined finishes and a modern appearance intended to suit both professional and general-use environments, alongside a form factor designed for regular handling.

The Reno15 is positioned to support common daily smartphone tasks. The series is designed to provide consistent operation across activities such as work, communication, and entertainment, with an emphasis on usability aligned with typical usage patterns.

Photography remains a key focus of the Reno line. The Reno15 Series includes updates intended to improve imaging performance, particularly for everyday photography and low-light conditions. The camera system is positioned to support a range of use cases, including casual photography and on-the-go content creation.

The Reno15 Series builds on the established Reno range in SA, continuing the design and usability approach associated with earlier models. It maintains an emphasis on consistency, usability, and design continuity within the mid-tier segment.