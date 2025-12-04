Oppo targets SA with affordable smartphone

Photo courtesy Oppo.

Priced at only R1,999, the A6x smartphone features a massive 6,100mAh battery and 6.75-inch 90Hz display.

The Oppo A6x smartphone, described by the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer as the company’s most affordable smartphone in the local market, has been launched in South Africa.

The A6x is priced at R1,999, and Oppo says its arrival completes the company’s South African smartphone lineup across every price point, from premium flagships to first time smartphones. Oppo recently launched the flagship Find X9 Pro locally, bringing its high-end to South Africa for the first time.

In SA, smartphones are widely used for work, learning, and staying connected. The A6x is aimed at users who need those everyday functions at a lower price point. The device includes a 6,100mAh battery, a 6.75-inch screen, dual cameras, an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, and a drop-resistant build.

“At this time of year, South Africans are looking for gifts that offer real value,” says Bradley Young, Oppo SA head of retail. “The Oppo A6x is a phone that families, students, and first-time users can rely on, at a price that’s affordable without compromising on quality.”

The phone’s display has a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. It is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Under the hood, the A6x is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Running Android 15, the device aims to offer secure, intuitive navigation. It charges via USB Type-C, with support for USB Power Delivery 3.0 at 15W. A charger and a protective cover are included with purchase.

Oppo says the A6x is ideal for parents buying a first phone for their child or teen, students seeking reliable technology for the academic year, and festive shoppers looking for practical, budget-friendly gifts.

“Every device we bring to South Africa reflects OPPO’s belief that technology should empower and enrich lives,” says Young. “The Oppo A6x makes innovation and quality accessible to everyone.”

South Africa pricing and availability for Oppo A6x

The Oppo A6x is available from R1,999 instore and online.